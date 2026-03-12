DNO Releases 2025 Annual Report

 | Source: DNO ASA DNO ASA

Oslo, 12 March 2026 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today released its 2025 Annual Report together with its Remuneration Report and Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources.

The reports are attached as downloadable files and also available on the Company’s website www.dno.no.

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway’s oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. The Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d’Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Attachments

2025 Annual Report 2025 Remuneration Report 2025 Annual Statement of Reserves and Resources 5967007LIEEXZXH3K072-2025-12-31-1-en
