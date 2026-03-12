Multitude AG preliminary unaudited results 2025: Excellent financial performance and net profit guidance exceeded

Zug, 12 March 2026 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, SMEs, and institutional clients, (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) today announces its preliminary and unaudited results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

Key figures, EUR million FY 2025 FY 2024 change in m / % Revenue 256.9 263.7 (2.6%) of which interest income 241.9 261.1 (19.2) of which fee and commission income 15.0 2.6 +12.4 Net interest income 197.5 220.2 (10.3%) Net fee and commission income 13.2 2.1 +11.1 Net operating income 214.8 219.0 (1.9%) Profit before income tax 30.8 23.2 +32.5% Profit for the period 26.6 20.2 +31.7% Net loans and investments* 939.1 762.5 +23.2%

*Including loans to customers and debt investments

Group revenue noted a stable development. While interest income reduced slightly, it was largely compensated by an increase in fee income. This shift in the revenue mix underlines the Company’s diversification initiatives, and ability to generate new and resilient revenue streams. Net loans and investments expanded by 23.2% year on year.

In 2025, asset quality materially improved, reflecting significant improvements in credit operations and underwriting capabilities as well as continued disciplined risk management. As a result, impairment losses further decreased by 15.4% to EUR 81.6 million from EUR 96.4 million in 2024. The Group’s share of results of associates improved significantly, transitioning from a loss of EUR 0.1 million in 2024 to a profit of EUR 3.0 million in 2025.

The Group’s net profit increased substantially by 31.7% to EUR 26.6 million (2024: EUR 20.2 million), coming in above the communicated guidance range of EUR 24 – 26 million for the year 2025.

Total assets grew by 26.1% to EUR 1,385.6 million (2024: EUR 1,098.7 million), driven by the increase of the loan and debt investment portfolio. Deposits from customers, the Group’s main source of funding, increased by 29.2% from EUR 800.8 million to EUR 1,034.5 million. The Group’s equity rose to EUR 208.0 million (+7.3%), with net equity ratio standing at 21.8% (End of 2024: 23.2%).

Outlook 2026 - 2028: continued profitable growth and focus on tri-pillar growth model

Multitude confirms its strategy and growth targets for the coming years presented during its latest Capital Markets Day on 13 November 2025. By focusing on the three strategic pillars, organic growth, selective M&A, and partnerships, the Company will leverage data and technology to drive the increase of its net profit. The Group’s capital markets guidance is based on consolidated net profit, targeting EUR 30 million in 2026 and 20% annual growth in 2027 and 2028.

In addition, the Group presented operational targets of indicative nature during its latest Capital Markets Day, including EBT-based growth metrics for its business units: the Company expects to achieve the 3-year targets of 10% EBT CAGR for Consumer Banking, a single digit positive EBT in 2026 followed by 50% CAGR for SME Banking and a 50% EBT CAGR for Wholesale Banking. The key drivers to achieve this projected growth are continuous revenue growth and diversification, cost reduction and enhancing customer value. Additionally, Multitude will focus on leveraging AI and automation. The Company’s vision remains unchanged: to build the most valuable financial platform for overlooked customers.

“We are very pleased with our operating performance and the strong profitability in 2025. Building on 20 years of FinTech innovation, today we are perfectly positioned to continue to expand our business and further increase profitability. We will continue to execute on our successfully established growth strategy based on the three pillars: organic growth, selective M&A, and partnerships and are highly confident that we will achieve the targets we have communicated for 2026 and beyond”, comments CEO Antti Kumpulainen.

