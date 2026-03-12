RUBIS:  Full-Year 2025 results - Another record year - Net income Group share up +19%

Paris, 12 March 2026, 7:30am

Solid operating performance more than outweighed the unfavourable EUR/USD exchange-rate movements, driven by the steady execution of the Group ‘strategy

more than outweighed the unfavourable EUR/USD exchange-rate movements, driven by the steady execution of the Group ‘strategy €741m EBITDA, in the upper part of the €710-760m guidance range, +3% yoy reported Up + 7% yoy to €772m at constant EUR/USD exchange rate and constant hyperinflation

+19% 1 yoy growth in Net income Group share of €309m, excluding 2024 capital gain from Rubis Terminal (RT) disposal (-10% yoy reported) 30 th year of consecutive dividend growth, with a proposed distribution of 2.07€ per share 2 , up 2% vs 2024 and payable in 2026

excluding 2024 capital gain from Rubis Terminal (RT) disposal (-10% yoy reported) Cash flow from operations up +10% to €735m in 2025 underpinned by better financial result and operating performance

underpinned by better financial result and operating performance Corporate Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio3 of 0.9x as at Dec-2025, -0.4x vs Dec-2024, attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt4 of €1,166m down -10% yoy





FY 2025 KEY FIGURES

(in million euros) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Revenue 6,534 6,644 -2% EBITDA 741 721 +3% Net income, Group share excl. 2024 Equity gain from RT 309 259 +19% Net income, Group share 309 342 -10% EPS (diluted), in euros excl. 2024 Equity gain from RT 2.98 2.50 +19% EPS (diluted), in euros 2.98 3.30 -10% DPS2 2.07 2.03 +2% Cash flow from operations 735 665 +10% Corporate NFD/EBITDA3 0.9x 1.4x -0.4x Net Financial Debt (NFD)/EBITDA4 1.7x 1.9x -0.2x

On 12 March 2026, Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot, Managing Partners, commented: “2025 marks another record year for Rubis. In an environment shaped by weaker USD and geopolitical uncertainty, our teams once again delivered strong operating performance, resulting in a +19% increase in Net income Group share. These results reflect the strength of our model and the discipline of our execution. Our integrated platform combines steadily growing earnings with long-term growth drivers, and our ability to seize growth opportunities, as illustrated by the expansion of our bitumen activities in Europe. With a corporate leverage ratio of 0.9x, our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to invest while maintaining a growing dividend, for the 30th consecutive year. This financial strength, combined with the diversification of our portfolio, positions Rubis to perform through the cycle and deliver sustainable value over the long term. Looking ahead to 2026, Rubis targets Group EBITDA of €740 million to €790 million, supported by continued operational discipline and portfolio diversification.”

HIGHLIGHTS

Development of the bitumen business in Africa and Europe





In 2025, Rubis continued to expand its bitumen activities in high-growth African markets, notably through an increased stake in Angola (from 35% to 95%), the launch of operations in Libya, and the strengthening of its logistics in South Africa. These developments build on the Group’s established presence in Africa, where reliable bitumen supply is essential to the construction, development, and maintenance of road infrastructure, enabling long-term economic growth and regional integration.

Leveraging its know-how to address the European market, the Group has also secured an exclusive five-year renewable lease agreement to operate the bitumen storage capacities of the ATPC terminal in Antwerp, the region’s leading bitumen import terminal strategically located In North-West Europe. Since 1 January 2026, this 60,000-tonnes storage capacity is operated by Rubis Asphalt. The ramp-up of this new European platform will be gradual, with 2026 serving as a transition and integration year for Rubis’ bitumen activities in Europe.

New Sustainability roadmap Think Tomorrow 2030





Rubis unveils Think Tomorrow 2030, its new sustainability roadmap designed to accelerate long-term value creation and reinforce the resilience of its multi-local model. Structured around four pillars - Climate, Environment, Social and Society - the roadmap, designed as a driver of value creation, reinforces the integration of sustainability at the heart of the Group's strategic and operational decisions.

In a context of steadily rising demand for energy and mobility solutions, Think Tomorrow 2030 supports the evolution of the Group’s portfolio towards a gradual diversification of lower-carbon energy and service offerings – including renewable electricity production. It sets a new 2030 low-carbon products and services diversification target (low-carbon EBITDA x5 in 2030 vs 2025) and reiterates its 2030 absolute greenhouse gas emissions reduction target (-20% vs 2019) regarding its operations emissions, reflecting the Group’s commitment to decarbonising its operations while pursuing disciplined growth.

At the same time, Rubis reinforces its focus on safety, biodiversity protection, equal opportunities and local economic development, consolidating its role as a responsible partner across all territories where it operates.

FY 2025 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2025

(in million euros) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Revenue 6,534 6,644 -2% EBITDA 741 721 +3% o/w Energy Distribution 754 731 +3% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 23 26 -11% EBIT 487 504 -3% o/w Energy Distribution 543 549 -1% o/w Renewable Electricity Production -17 -8 ns Net income, Group share excl. 2024 equity gain from RT sale 309 259 +19% Net income, Group share 309 342 -10% EPS (diluted), in euros excl. 2024 equity gain from RT sale 2.98 2.50 +19% EPS (diluted), in euros 2.98 3.30 -10% Cash flow from operations 735 665 +10% Capital expenditure 376 248 +52% o/w Energy Distribution 185 165 +12% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 190 82 +132%

In a context marked by an unfavourable EUR/USD exchange rate, Rubis delivered strong performance in 2025, reflecting the strength of its operational fundamentals.

EBITDA reached €741m (+3% yoy) and EBIT €487m (-3% yoy). Hyperinflation impact was less positive in 2025 vs 2024, and hence negatively impacted yoy variation for EBITDA by -2.5% and EBIT by -3.5%.

Other operating income and expenses stood at €2m in 2025 from €86m in 2024 which included the equity gain from Rubis Terminal disposal for €89m (before tax).

Share of net income from associates amounted to €2m in 2025 vs €7m in 2024 which included the contribution from Rubis Terminal over the first quarter, before its classification as held for sale.

Cost of Net Financial Debt (incl. IFRS 16 interest) decreased by -19% to €78m vs €97m in FY 2024. This variation is mainly explained by the improved management of local debt in Kenya.

Other financial income and expenses reached -€9m€ in FY 2025 vs -€68m in FY 2024 (chich included the FX impact of

-€29m for Kenya and Nigeria). In 2025, no significant FX loss occurred within the Group. The measures put in place over H1 2024 to hedge mechanically the Group’s exposure to Kenyan Shilling and Nigerian Naira continue to prove efficient. Other financial income and expenses also include the impact from hyperinflation which was partially offset by the financial interest on the vendor loan relative to Rubis Terminal disposal.

Profit before tax increased by +17% yoy when excluding the capital gain from Rubis Terminal disposal from 2024 figures and decreased by -7% yoy as reported. Net income Group share reached €309m, up +19% yoy when excluding RT capital gain from 2024 (-10% yoy reported).

Cash flow from operations for 2025 increased by +10% to €735m, reflecting the better financial result and operating performance. It includes positive change in working capital thanks to lower inventory level at year-end and lower oil price.

Energy Distribution Capex reached €185m vs €165m in 2024. This increase mainly comes from the new bitumen vessel which has started its operations in Q1 2026.

Renewable Electricity Production Capex amounted to €190m, up from €82m in 2024, consistent with the investment plan announced. These investments reflect the conversion of the pipeline into assets in operation.

Impact of IAS 29: Hyperinflation (non-cash impacts)

Rubis has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries: Haiti (and Suriname excluded in 2025), as defined in IFRS. Adoption of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.

IAS 29: Impact on reported data (in €m) FY 2025 FY 2024 Impact on growth rate EBITDA 8 24 -2.5% EBIT 4 22 -3.5% Net income Group share -13 -10 -1.0%

FY 2025 COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





Volume sold and gross margin by product in FY 2025

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 vs FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 vs FY 2024 LPG 1,337 1,310 +2% 319 309 +3% Fuel 4,465 4,280 +4% 455 433 +5% Bitumen 548 429 +28% 87 74 +18% TOTAL 6,350 6,018 +6% 861 815 +6%

Volume sold and gross margin by region in FY 2025

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 vs FY 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 FY 2025 vs FY 2024 Europe 932 925 +1% 234 220 +6% Caribbean 2,458 2,267 +8% 340 328 +3% Africa 2,960 2,826 +5% 288 267 +8% TOTAL 6,350 6,018 +6% 861 815 +6%

After a record 2024, 2025 was another year of volume and margin growth, in all geographies and all product segments.

LPG volume continued its upward trend, led by Europe. In France, volumes reached an all‑time high on the back of robust Autogas demand, favourable weather and market‑share gains across segments. Switzerland and Southern Africa also contributed positively. Unit margin slightly increased.

As regards fuel :

in the retail business (service stations representing 51% of fuel volume and 54% of fuel gross margin) volume grew by +5% over the year. Gross margin increased by + 4%. This performance was driven by: volume growth in East Africa , particularly in Kenya, which delivered strong retail volumes over the year, supported by network expansion. Pricing conditions improved following the effective adjustment of the pricing formula in 2025. Zambia and Uganda also posted a strong performance, with volumes and margins consistently growing thanks to the successful ramp‑up of rebranded stations and continued commercial momentum, the Caribbean , which remained dynamic. Jamaica and Guyana continued to be the strongest contributors to volume growth. Antigua, St. Vincent and Grenada also performed well, demonstrating healthy underlying demand across the Eastern Caribbean cluster. Retail unit margins were mixed: Haiti recorded a significant improvement following the implementation of new barges, while margins in Jamaica, Guyana and parts of the Eastern Caribbean remained under pressure due to heightened competition and, in some markets, adverse EUR/USD effect;

(service stations representing 51% of fuel volume and 54% of fuel gross margin) This performance was driven by: the Commercial and Industrial business (C&I, representing 33% of fuel volume and 29% of fuel gross margin) increased by +12% in volume and +10% in gross margin over the period, led by Haiti where the adapted supply scheme bears fruit and Barbados, underpinned by the win of a new significant contract for power generation. Guyana and Suriname also showed strong dynamics in 2025;

(C&I, representing 33% of fuel volume and 29% of fuel gross margin) over the period, led by Haiti where the adapted supply scheme bears fruit and Barbados, underpinned by the win of a new significant contract for power generation. Guyana and Suriname also showed strong dynamics in 2025; the aviation segment (representing 16% of fuel volume and 15% of fuel gross margin) was under pressure, with volume decreasing by -9% vs 2024. However, gross margin increased by +3%. This decrease in volume is explained by Kenya, where competition is still fierce, and partly offset by the strong performance of Haiti and the Eastern Caribbean region, despite the unfavourable EUR/USD translation effect.





Bitumen volume was up 28% yoy, mainly driven by Nigeria, where demand for product resumed thanks to new construction works awarded to bitumen roads, the increased stake in Angola and the entry and Libya. Gross margin showed a +18% increase yoy.

In Q4 2025, volume increased by +5% and margins by +8%, illustrating the increasing demand for bitumen and the dynamism of the Caribbean region. Retail margins improved in Africa, reflecting, among other elements, the adjustment in the pricing formula in Kenya.

Corsica – Sanction from French Competition Authority

On 17 November 2025, the French Competition Authority (Autorité de la concurrence) issued an enforceable decision which imposes sanctions on several actors for anti-competitive practices in the supply, storage, and distribution of fuels in Corsica. Rubis SCA, jointly and severally with its subsidiary Rubis Énergie has been fined a total of €64.7m.

Rubis firmly denies the practices alleged by the Authority and has filed an appeal before the Paris Court of Appeal on 9 February 2026. This appeal being non-suspensive, the Group will be required to pay the penalty around mid-2026. Rubis remains confident in its ability to successfully demonstrate that the decision is flawed both factually and legally. As a consequence, this fine was not provisioned.

2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The dynamics continued to be robust in the Support & Services activity over FY 2025

In the Caribbean , our fret activity is slightly up in line with our volume in Retail & Marketing; while external trading activity pursued its dynamic pace with +27% in volume and +32% gross margin over the year.

In Africa , the level in bitumen shipping activity was higher due to increased in-house activity.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION – PHOTOSOL





Operational data FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Assets in operation (MWp) 633 523 +21% Electricity production (GWh) 558 460 +21% Sales (in €m) 62 49 +26%

Over the year 2025, Photosol installed 110 MWp, leading its assets in operation to grow by 21% yoy at 633 MWp. The secured portfolio increased by 30% to 1.4 GWp. Pipeline reached 5.7 GWp (+6% yoy). Revenue for 2025 stood at €62m, up +26% vs 2024 reflecting portfolio expansion.

PPE3 relaunches competitive tenders

The long-awaited publication of France’s third Multiannual Energy Programme (PPE3) reaffirms the central role of renewable electricity in the decarbonisation of the French economy, albeit with a moderated deployment pace in the near term compared with the sector’s current industrial capacity.

For Photosol, the clarification of photovoltaic targets and the anticipated relaunch of competitive tenders provide renewed visibility and momentum for projects that had been on hold, and the explicit link made between electricity production and consumption also highlight the importance of demand growth through electrification. The forthcoming national electrification plan (expected in 2026) as well as the growing need for energy storage solutions, will be key enablers of this transition.

More broadly, the structural increase in electricity demand across Europe - driven by electrification of industry, digital and data centres - is structurally reshaping demand patterns, reinforcing the long-term relevance of competitive and scalable renewable generation.

In this context, Photosol will continue to adapt its investment and development strategy, combining disciplined growth in renewables with flexible solutions — including storage, self‑consumption and long‑term power purchase agreements — while leveraging its established French platform as a foundation for selective european expansion.

Photosol reaches important milestone in its international diversification

As announced previously and in line with its geographical diversification strategy, Photosol has started construction of two solar photovoltaic projects in Italy, following the award of a combined 38 MWp of capacity under the Italian FER X renewable energy tender in July 2025. These projects benefit from the country’s new contract‑for‑difference support scheme, ensuring long‑term revenue visibility.

Building on its development platform in France, Photosol is progressively replicating its model abroad. This milestone marks a further step in Photosol’s expansion in Italy, where the Group is building a growing pipeline of utility‑scale solar assets, and is fully aligned with Rubis’ strategy to develop a diversified portfolio of low‑carbon electricity generation across Europe. Beyond Italy, Poland and Eastern Europe represent structural growth drivers, supported by accelerating electrification and increasing demand for competitive renewable capacity.

FY 2025 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

EBITDA breakdown

(in million euros) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Europe 112 106 +6% Caribbean 231 232 -1% Africa 188 170 +10% Retail & Marketing 531 508 +4% Support & Services 224 223 0% Renewable Electricity Production 23 26 -11% Holding -37 -36 +1% Total Group EBITDA 741 721 +3%

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





The operating performance by region for 2025 can be explained as follows:

Europe, driven by LPG (accounting for more than 90% of regional gross profit), still shows strong dynamics. EBITDA increased by +6%, in line with gross margin growth;

driven by LPG (accounting for more than 90% of regional gross profit), still shows strong dynamics. EBITDA increased by +6%, in line with gross margin growth; the Caribbean region maintained a strong activity, in all segments. EBITDA decreased by -1%, due to the hyperinflation effect, combined with a different product mix and the impact of the USD/EUR exchange rate;

region maintained a strong activity, in all segments. EBITDA decreased by -1%, due to the hyperinflation effect, combined with a different product mix and the impact of the USD/EUR exchange rate; lastly, in Africa, the renewed demand for bitumen in Nigeria and the consolidation of the subsidiary in Angola combined with the pricing formula upgrade in Kenya led to EBITDA at +10% yoy.





2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The Support & Services business recorded EBITDA of €224m (stable yoy) in 2025. The level of activity in the trading and shipping business was strong for both bitumen and fuel.

The SARA refinery and logistics operations present specific business models with stable earnings profile.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION – PHOTOSOL





EBITDA reached €23m over 2025, down -11% from €26m in 2024, hampered, as planned, by the acceleration of development costs to support Photosol future growth.

Power EBITDA5 reached €46.7m for FY 2025, up +32% vs FY 2024.

BALANCE SHEET

(in million euros) Dec-2025 Dec-2024 Change Net financial debt (NFD) 1,166 1,292 -10% NFD/EBITDA 1.7x 1.9x -0.2x Non-recourse project debt 564 431 +31% Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 602 861 -30% Corporate NFD/EBITDA 0.9x 1.4x -0.4x

(1) Corporate net financial debt – excluding non-recourse debt – see Appendix for further detail.





Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) reached €602m at the end of 2025, leading to a corporate NFD/EBITDA at 0.9x (-0.4x vs end-2024).

On the back of these strong operating and financial results and a solid balance sheet in FY 2025, the management proposes another increase in dividend per share to €2.07 (+2% vs 2024).

OUTLOOK

Building on another year of strong performance in 2025, the Management Board expects the Caribbean region to sustain its strong momentum in 2026, driven by continued robust growth in Jamaica, Guyana and Barbados. While the product mix is expected to be slightly dilutive for unit margins, volume growth and market dynamics remain supportive. Haiti’s recovery is set to continue, extending the positive trend initiated in the second half of 2025.

In Africa, the retail segment is expected to benefit fully from the margin-uplift implemented in 2025, while volumes should continue to grow across the region. In the bitumen business, volumes will be supported by the integration of newly entered geographies, the resumption of demand in Nigeria and refinery closures in South Africa.

In Europe, the positive operating momentum in the LPG business is expected to continue, while the bitumen activity will progressively ramp up. As in 2025, increased development costs in the Renewable Electricity Production division are expected to weigh on 2026 EBITDA, reflecting an acceleration of investments designed to support long-term growth and value creation.

Group EBITDA is expected between €740m to €790m in 2026 at constant EUR/USD exchange rate (1.13) and assuming IAS 29 - hyperinflation impact unchanged vs 2025.

Rubis intends to maintain a disciplined capital allocation policy balancing the use of cashflow from operations between maintenance investments, dividend, and leaving room for sustainable and profitable growth investments, including M&A.

Reminder: Photosol 2027 ambitions

Secured portfolio 6 above 2.5 GWp

above 2.5 GWp Consolidated EBITDA 7 : €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives Power EBITDA 8 : €80-85m Secured EBITDA 9 : €150-200m

: €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives

NON-FINANCIAL RATING

MSCI: AA (reiterated in Dec-25)

Sustainalytics: 35 (from 29.2 previously)

ISS ESG: C+ (from C previously)

CDP: A- (from B previously)

appendix

1. EBIT BREAKDOWN





(in million euros) FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Europe 66 59 +12% Caribbean 178 190 -6% Africa 133 133 -1% Retail & Marketing 377 382 -1% Support & Services 166 167 0% Renewable Electricity Production -17 -8 ns Holding -39 -37 -6% Total Group EBIT 487 504 -3%

2. Q4 FIGURES





Revenue breakdown

Revenue (in €m) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025

vs Q4 2024 Energy distribution 1,669 1,664 +0% Retail & Marketing 1,448 1,411 +3% Europe 194 205 -5% Caribbean 586 592 -1% Africa 667 614 +9% Support & Services 222 254 -13% Renewable Electricity production 10 8 +25% TOTAL 1,679 1,672 +0%

Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by product in Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024 LPG 354 345 +2% 84 81 +3% Fuel 1,132 1,084 +4% 120 112 +7% Bitumen 148 121 +22% 24 17 +44% TOTAL 1,634 1,551 +5% 228 210 +8%

Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by region in Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024 Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024 Europe 245 242 +1% 61 59 +3% Caribbean 651 569 +14% 89 83 +7% Africa 738 741 0% 78 68 +15% TOTAL 1,634 1,551 +5% 228 210 +8%

3. ADJUSTMENTS AND RECONCILIATIONS:





Composition of net debt/EBITDA excluding IFRS 16

(in million euros) Dec-2025 Dec-2024 Change Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 602 861 -30% EBITDA (a) 741 721 +3% Rental expenses IFRS 16 (b) 64 56 +15% EBITDA Photosol prod (c) 42 31 +37% EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod (a)-(b)-(c) 635 634 0% Corporate NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod 0.9x 1.4x -0.4x Non-recourse project debt 564 431 +31% Total Net financial debt (NFD) 1,166 1,292 +9% NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16 1.7x 1.9x -0.2x

(1) Corporate net financial debt – excluding non-recourse debt.





KPIs on a comparable basis

FY 2025 FY 2024 Change EBITDA (reported) 741 721 +2.7% Hyperinflation -8 -24 EBITDA (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 733 697 +5.2% Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 9 21 Other 4 5 EBITDA (on a comparable basis) 746 723 +3.2%





FY 2025 FY 2024 Change EBIT (reported) 487 504 -3.4% Hyperinflation -4 -22 EBIT (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 483 482 +0.1% Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 9 21 Other 4 5 EBIT (on a comparable basis) 496 509 -2.5%





FY 2025 FY 2024 Change Net income Group share (reported) 309 342 -9.8% Hyperinflation 13 10 Net income Group share (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 321 353 -8.8% Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 8 18 Other 7 4 Net income Group share (on a comparable basis) 336 374 -8.5% Equity gain Rubis Terminal Disposal -83 Net income Group share (on a comparable basis at constant perimeter) 336 291 +15.4%

4. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSET (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Non-current assets Intangible assets 127,411 113,618 Goodwill 1,712,603 1,763,436 Property, plant and equipment 2,008,723 1,895,219 Property, plant and equipment – right-of-use assets 266,639 248,901 Interests in joint ventures 25,647 29,385 Other financial assets 96,405 127,522 Deferred taxes 21,407 24,687 Other non-current assets 109,047 188,463 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I) 4,367,882 4,391,231 Current assets Inventory and work in progress 641,636 715,790 Trade and other receivables 803,826 871,761 Tax receivables 24,176 30,844 Other current assets 31,081 48,095 Cash and cash equivalents 756,787 676,373 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II) 2,257,506 2,342,863 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS (I + II) 6,625,388 6,734,094





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Shareholders’ equity – Group share Share capital 129,015 129,005 Share premium 1,532,825 1,537,708 Retained earnings 1,142,998 1,166,915 TOTAL 2,804,838 2,833,628 Non-controlling interests 115,000 127,739 EQUITY (I) 2,919,838 2,961,367 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and financial debt 1,536,788 1,206,174 Lease liabilities 233,792 220,350 Deposit/consignment 155,202 152,681 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations 51,270 52,907 Other provisions 248,189 184,542 Deferred taxes 58,908 73,177 Other non-current liabilities 105,870 163,472 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II) 2,390,019 2,053,303 Current liabilities Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year) 385,676 762,505 Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year) 46,920 37,116 Trade and other payables 809,433 863,686 Current tax liabilities 53,323 39,601 Other current liabilities 20,179 16,516 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III) 1,315,531 1,719,424 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III) 6,625,388 6,734,094

Consolidated income statement





(in thousands of euros) %

2025/

2024 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 NET REVENUE -2% 6,534,460 6,643,939 Consumed purchases (4,798,340) (4,943,668) External expenses (546,029) (540,764) Employee benefits expense (299,479) (289,855) Taxes (149,845) (148,659) EBITDA +3% 740,767 720,993 Other operating income 4,138 2,834 Net depreciation and provisions (253,511) (214,617) Other operating income and expenses (4,852) (5,415) CURRENT OPERATING INCOME -3% 486,542 503,795 Other operating income and expenses 1,518 86,396 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES -17% 488,060 590,191 Share of net income from joint ventures 1,743 6,806 OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES -18% 489,803 596,997 Income from cash and cash equivalents 12,723 12,828 Gross interest expense and cost of debt (75,345) (95,940) COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT -25% (62,622) (83,112) Interest expense on lease liabilities (15,310) (13,463) Other finance income and expenses (9,036) (67,884) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX -7% 402,835 432,538 Income tax (91,650) (81,435) NET INCOME -11% 311,185 351,103 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE -10% 308,842 342,293 NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS -74% 2,343 8,810

Consolidated statement of cash flows





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 311,185 351,103 Adjustments: Elimination of income of joint ventures (1,743) (6,806) Elimination of depreciation and provisions 292,353 250,269 Elimination of profit and loss from disposals (5,156) (89,197) Elimination of dividend earnings (1,163) (708) Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1) 18,695 14,702 CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 614,171 519,363 Elimination of income tax expenses 91,650 81,435 Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease liabilities 77,915 96,574 CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 783,736 697,372 Impact of change in working capital* 33,978 38,792 Tax paid (82,919) (70,986) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 734,795 665,178 Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed) 5,527 6,592 Acquisition of financial assets: Energy Distribution division (11,077) (8,291) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (3,205) (10,210) Disposal of financial assets: Rubis Terminal division 91,514 124,403 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (376,105) (247,862) Change in loans and advances granted 46,899 13,230 Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 5,636 4,619 (Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets (35) (161) Dividends received 2,941 6,340 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (237,905) (111,340)

Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued)





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2025 31/12/2024 Capital increase 297 8,832 Share buyback (capital decrease) (5,170) (25,027) (Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares 1,629 (796) Borrowings issued 1,493,394 1,303,894 Borrowings repaid (1,514,615) (1,328,075) Repayment of lease liabilities (48,407) (41,993) Net interest paid (2) (78,378) (97,384) Dividends payable (220,714) (282,284) Dividends payable to non-controlling interests (12,897) (12,269) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (6,796) (2,827) Other cash flows from financing operations (2,396) 1,065 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (394,053) (476,864) Impact of exchange rate changes (22,423) 9,714 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 80,414 86,688 Cash flows from continuing operations Opening cash and cash equivalents (3) 676,373 589,685 Change in cash and cash equivalents 80,414 86,688 Closing cash and cash equivalents (3) 756,787 676,373 Financial debt excluding lease liabilities (1,922,464) (1,968,679) Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (1,165,677) (1,292,306)

(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, etc.

(2) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).

(3) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.

(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital: Impact of change in inventories and work in progress 43,924 Impact of change in trade and other receivables 13,245 Impact of change in trade and other payables (23,191) Impact of change in working capital 33,978





The Management Board, which met on 10 March 2026, approved the accounts for the 2025 financial year; these accounts were examined by the Supervisory Board on 11 March 2026. The audit procedures and the procedures carried out on the sustainability information are in progress.

1 When excluding 2024 capital gain from Rubis Terminal disposal.

2 For 2024, in addition to the €0.75 exceptional interim dividend paid in November 2024 and related to Rubis Terminal disposal.

3 Ratio excluding IFRS 16 – lease obligations. Debt excluding Photosol SPV project non-recourse debt; EBITDA excl. Photosol prod.

4 Ratio excluding IFRS 16 – lease obligations. Debt including Photosol SPV project non-recourse debt.

5 Aggregated EBITDA from operating PV through electricity sales

6 Includes ready to build, under construction and in operation capacities.

7 EBITDA reported in Rubis Group consolidated financial statements.

8 Aggregated EBITDA from operating PV through electricity sales.

9 Illustrative EBITDA coming from secured portfolio.

