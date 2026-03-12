OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 MARCH 2026 AT 9.00 A.M. EET, ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT



Oma Savings Bank Plc's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025 published

Oma Savings Bank Plc’s (OmaSp or Company) Annual Report 2025 has been published in Finnish and English on website https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors. The Annual Report 2025 includes the Report by the Board of Directors as well as the Group’s and Parent Company’s Financial Statements. The Report of the Board of Directors contains the Sustainability Report, which has been prepared based on the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS). The audit firm KPMG Oy Ab has provided a limited assurance report on the Sustainability Report.

The Company has also published the Corporate Governance Statements, the Capital and Risk Management Report and the Remuneration Report in Finnish and English.

OmaSp also publishes the Finnish version of the Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements as an XHTML file. The primary statements in the consolidated financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. Authorised Public Accountants KPMG Oy Ab has assured the XHTML file and the XBRL tags included in it.

The above-mentioned documents are available as attachments to this release and on the Company's website https://www.omasp.fi/en/investors/reports-and-publications/financial-statements . The reports are available in digital versions.

