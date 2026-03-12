Bang & Olufsen A/S has, pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act, received a major shareholder notification from UBS Group AG.

As per 09 March 2026, UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and voting rights pursuant to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, as well as other financial instruments pursuant to section 39(2), was equal to 5 percent of the total share capital and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S.

As of 09 March 2026, UBS Group AG held a total of 7,370,166 shares and voting rights in Bang & Olufsen A/S, corresponding to 5.00 percent of the total share capital and voting rights.

Correction to the numbering of the company announcement published on 13 February 2026 – Major Shareholder Announcement: The announcement was incorrectly stated as no. 25.38. The correct announcement number is 25.39.

