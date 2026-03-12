PU Prime and the AFA Celebrate “The Glory”: Honoring the Milestones on the Path to Greatness





EBENE, Mauritius, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PU Prime and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) have unveiled The Glory, the final chapter of the global “Champion in You” brand campaign. The campaign explores the mindset shared by elite athletes and disciplined traders, celebrating the resilience, patience, and dedication required to achieve success.

As part of this final chapter, PU Prime also released a series of interviews with traders reflecting on what progress and success mean in their own journeys. Users can watch the full interview here. For many participants, glory is not defined solely by financial results, but by the broader milestones achieved along the way, from building a secure future for their families to developing the discipline and confidence that comes from mastering a craft.

In this chapter, Glory is reimagined as something deeply personal. It is found in the security that allows a parent to watch their children grow and thrive, the joy of building a life with a partner, and the self-discovery that comes from honing a skill over time. Through this collaboration, PU Prime and AFA celebrate the shared virtues of resilience and growth that define champions, whether on the football pitch or at the trading desk.

The Trilogy: "Champion in You"

The "Champion in You" campaign is a three-part series exploring the mindset shared by elite athletes and disciplined traders:

Phase 1: The Dream – Focused on the ambition that drives individuals to step into the arena.

– Focused on the ambition that drives individuals to step into the arena. Phase 2: The Grind – Highlighted the dedication, preparation, and learning behind the scenes.

– Highlighted the dedication, preparation, and learning behind the scenes. Phase 3: The Glory – Celebrates the milestones and small wins that shape a champion’s journey.





Leandro Petersen, President of the Argentine Football Association, shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We have always believed that the greatest triumphs are the result of a long and dedicated process. Glory is not only the final whistle of a championship, it is found in everyday excellence. We are proud to see these values of patience, persistence, and continuous growth reflected through the ‘Champion in You’ campaign.”

The collaboration between PU Prime and the AFA continues to bridge the gap between sports and finance. By highlighting the shared values of precision, passion, and persistence, the Champion in You campaign has successfully brought a human touch to the trading experience for millions of users globally. As the journey of The Glory begins, PU Prime invites its global community to share their own milestones, reminding everyone that, while the market never sleeps, every win, no matter how small, is a step toward greatness.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company and trusted CFD broker. Today, it offers regulated financial products across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and bonds. Operating in over 190 countries with more than 40 million app downloads, PU Prime provides innovative trading platforms and an integrated copy trading feature, empowering traders worldwide to achieve financial success with confidence.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43559fda-6435-485b-99c3-c2bda47e4a46