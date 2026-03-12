Orthobiologics Market to Surpass USD 9 Billion by 2031 Amid Rising Osteoarthritis Cases and Advancements in Regenerative Therapies, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the orthobiologics market size is projected to grow from USD 6.68 billion in 2025 to USD 7.06 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 9.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.17% during the 2026–2031 forecast period. This growth is supported by the rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, increasing sports-related injuries, and the growing demand for minimally invasive regenerative treatment options. The global orthobiologics market is witnessing notable expansion as healthcare providers increasingly adopt biologically derived materials to support bone healing and tissue regeneration.

The increasing incidence of conditions such as osteoarthritis, ligament injuries, and spinal disorders is driving demand for advanced orthopedic treatment solutions. In addition, the growing global aging population is increasing the need for orthopedic procedures, further supporting the expansion of the orthobiologics market. Healthcare providers are increasingly incorporating regenerative medicine approaches to enhance patient recovery and reduce surgical complications. Technological advancements in biologic therapies are also transforming the orthopedic treatment landscape. Innovations in stem cell therapy, tissue engineering, and biologic scaffolds are improving treatment effectiveness while expanding the range of clinical applications for orthobiologics. These developments are enabling physicians to deliver more personalized and biologically enhanced treatment options for patients with musculoskeletal disorders.

Orthobiologics Market Share by Region

North America holds a significant share of the orthobiologics market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of regenerative therapies, and increasing orthopedic procedures across the region.



Asia-Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing orthopedic surgeries, and rising investments in biotechnology and regenerative medicine.

Europe represents another important regional market, supported by expanding research activities, rising awareness regarding regenerative medicine, and growing adoption of biologic treatment options in orthopedic care.

Other regions including the Middle East, Africa, and South America are gradually adopting orthobiologic therapies as healthcare systems continue to improve access to advanced orthopedic treatment solutions.

Orthobiologics Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Demand for Regenerative Orthopedic Therapies

Healthcare providers are increasingly adopting biologic treatment solutions that promote natural tissue regeneration and faster healing in musculoskeletal injuries.

Advancements in Stem Cell and Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapies

Innovations in biologic therapies are expanding the clinical applications of orthobiologics in bone healing, ligament repair, and cartilage regeneration.

Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Demand for orthobiologics is advancing as healthcare providers increasingly consider regenerative approaches to support orthopedic treatment and recovery. Insights from Mordor Intelligence are grounded in systematic market tracking and multi-source validation, offering decision-makers a balanced view of industry developments.”

Orthobiologics Market Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Bone Graft Substitutes

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Allografts

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins



Viscosupplementation

Stem Cell Therapy

Platelet-Rich Plasma

Other Product Types

By Application

Spinal Fusion

Trauma & Fracture Repair

Reconstructive Surgery

Osteoarthritis & Joint Degeneration

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/orthobiologics-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Orthobiologics Market Competitive Outlook

The orthobiologics market includes leading global medical device and biotechnology companies focusing on regenerative medicine innovations, strategic partnerships, and product development initiatives. Market participants are investing in advanced biologic materials, stem cell technologies, and tissue engineering solutions to strengthen their market position and meet the growing demand for orthopedic regenerative therapies.

Orthobiologics Companies include:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Arthrex Inc.

Bioventus Inc.

Orthofix Medical Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation

RTI Surgical Holdings Inc.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence

Regenerative Medicine Market Size - The regenerative medicine market is estimated to grow from USD 39.87 billion in 2026 to USD 91.94 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.19% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing research in stem cell therapies, rising demand for tissue engineering solutions, and expanding applications of regenerative treatments in chronic and degenerative diseases.



Topical Wound Agents Market Share - The topical wound agents market is estimated at USD 2.07 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.95 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.33%. Market expansion is supported by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, rising surgical procedures, and growing adoption of advanced wound care products in hospitals and home care settings.



Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Trends - The antibody drug conjugates market is expected to grow from USD 20.12 billion in 2026 to USD 71.55 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 28.88% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing adoption of targeted cancer therapies, expanding oncology research pipelines, and rising approvals of antibody-based therapeutics for precision medicine.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc. (Seagen Inc.), AstraZeneca plc, Gilead Sciences Inc. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd are the major companies operating in this market.

Read more about the companies in the antibody drug conjugates market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategicgoals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.







