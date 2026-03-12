EF Language Abroad invests in future of immersive language learning with Malta and Cape Town campuses

Zurich / Malta / Cape Town – March 2026



EF Language Abroad has announced the relocation and expansion of two major international language campuses in Malta and Cape Town, marking a significant investment in global student mobility, learning environments and destination-led education.

The new and upgraded language schools reflect strong post-pandemic demand for immersive English language learning in destinations that combine academic quality with lifestyle appeal. They also underscore EF’s long-term commitment to purpose-built campus design as a key factor in student engagement, wellbeing and learning outcomes.



Malta: A New Waterfront Flagship in the Mediterranean

From 15 June, EF Malta will welcome students to its new waterfront flagship English language campus at St. George’s Bay, following more than two decades at its former location. The move brings EF’s language school, residence and the exclusive EF Beach Club closer together, creating a unique learning environment just steps from the sea.

“Malta has evolved into one of EF’s most important year-round destinations, not just because of its climate, but because students can combine affordability with academic progress and quality of life,” says Carsten Knobloch, Executive Director EF Malta. “With this new campus, we are creating a setting where English learning, living and social connection come together in a way that students immediately feel part of.”

The new school spans four floors and includes modern classrooms, a large auditorium, dining and study areas, as well as outdoor terraces with beach views that connect learning with Malta’s coastal setting. The interior design is inspired by Malta’s multicultural history and Mediterranean lifestyle, using light-filled spaces, warm materials and a contemporary palette that references local stone and island architecture while creating a calm, welcoming atmosphere.

Malta attracts students from more than 100 nationalities, with a deliberately balanced mix across programs and age groups ranging from 7 to 85. Beyond its lifestyle appeal, EF Malta is also a Cambridge-accredited exam centre and recently recorded a 100 percent pass rate in its latest Cambridge English exam session.



Cape Town: Community and experience in the heart of the V&A Waterfront

EF Cape Town is set to relocate to a new, purpose-built language campus at the V&A Waterfront in early June 2026, moving from a heritage building in Gardens to one of South Africa’s most iconic and secure tourism precincts. The new English language school will increase capacity from eight to ten classrooms, equipped with interactive smartboards and locally sourced furniture.

Beyond the classroom, EF Cape Town is known for its experience-led activity programs. Student favourites include Garden Route safari adventures, Cape Point excursions, hiking trips in the Cederberg mountains, and wine tours through Stellenbosch and Franschhoek.

Community engagement also plays a central role in the student experience. Through EF’s volunteering programs, students can support the rehabilitation of endangered African penguins in partnership with SANCCOB, or volunteer with children at iKhaya le Themba, assisting with after-school care, homework and English practice.

“Cape Town has always stood out as a destination where English learning is closely tied to experience and purpose,” says Kim Baxen, School Director EF Cape Town. “From safaris and outdoor adventures to volunteering with local communities and conservation partners, students apply their English in real-life settings every day. Being based at the V&A Waterfront allows us to connect learning even more closely with the city, its culture and its people.”

EF Cape Town also offers Cambridge and IELTS exam preparation. Additional programs include a South African Culture and History Special Interest Programme and a growing 50+ programme, with tailored cultural, social and outdoor activities.

The destination continues to attract a diverse international cohort of students. Many nationalities can study visa-free for up to 90 days, while long-term students may combine studies with part-time work.



Designing campuses for how students learn today

Across these two locations, campus design has played a central role in shaping the student experience, from flexible classroom layouts to shared social spaces that encourage interaction beyond lessons.

“Our starting point for every campus is the destination itself,” says Fiona Kennedy, Global President of Architecture & Design at EF. “From locally crafted furniture in Cape Town to light-filled, warm limestone toned interior spaces in Malta, our aim is to design schools that feel embedded and authentic to their location and support how students learn and connect. These details help create environments that students can contextually connect to.”



A Student-Centric Approach

“The focus is always on the student experience,” concludes Jacob Toren, CEO of EF Language Abroad. “Our campuses reflect how language learning is evolving globally — towards experiences that combine academic progress with cultural immersion, career relevance and quality of life. By investing in environments where students feel inspired, supported and connected, we’re helping them get more out of their time abroad, both inside and outside the classroom.”



***

About EF Language Abroad

EF Language Abroad offers immersive language learning experiences for students of all ages at EF-owned year-round campuses worldwide. Programs range from short courses to long-term stays and combine language instruction with cultural immersion and international community.

About EF

Founded in 1965, EF (Education First) is a global education company with the mission of opening the world through education. EF offers language, travel, cultural exchange, and academic programs in over 100 countries.



Media contact: mediainquiry@ef.com

Attachments