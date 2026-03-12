InterDigital to Showcase Breakthrough in Energy-Efficient Video Streaming at DVB World

WILMINGTON, Del., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, will attend Digital Video Broadcasting (DVB) World 2026 to spotlight breakthroughs in energy-aware media innovation that make video streaming more efficient, alongside new leadership roles within DVB governance.

During the DVB World Conference, InterDigital will showcase “Optimized Energy Aware Streaming,” a sustainable solution to a pressing industry challenge. As demand for video content grows and the number of streaming platforms proliferate, InterDigital’s innovation pioneers new ways to increase the energy efficiency of video services while maintaining premium quality for users. On the exhibitor floor, InterDigital will demonstrate our AI-driven Pixel Value Reduction technology and its exciting potential for energy-efficient streaming.

InterDigital’s influence in DVB leadership roles will also be on display at the show. InterDigital’s Senior Director of Standards and Competition Stéphane Tronchon was elected DVB IPR Module Chair, responsible for making recommendations concerning the DVB’s intellectual property rights policy and related issues. InterDigital holds additional leadership roles in DVB, including Ralf Schaefer who was re-elected as vice-chair of the DVB Commercial Module and Valérie Allie who chairs the DVB Commercial Module subgroup on Energy Efficiency.

Taking place in Amsterdam from March 17 – 18, DVB World is an annual conference dedicated to media delivery and distribution based on DVB standards, services, and technology. The conference gathers global delegates representing broadcasters, service providers, manufacturers, and policymakers to address pressing challenges and emerging issues facing the broadcast and media industry.

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today’s most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

