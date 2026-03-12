Healthcare SaaS Market Size to Hit USD 167.34 Billion by 2035 Owing to the Increasing Digital Healthcare Transformation Globally | SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Healthcare SaaS Market size is valued at USD 30.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 167.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.48% during 2025–2035.

The growth of the market is expected to be fueled by factors, such as digital healthcare transformation, the need for interoperability, the use of remote care, data management, and SaaS investments in the healthcare ecosystem, which will be seen in the period between 2026 and 2035.

The U.S. Healthcare SaaS Market is projected to grow from USD 10.58 Billion in 2025 to USD 53.38 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 17.58%.

High adoption of cloud-based EHR systems, expanding telemedicine services, the healthcare industry's growing digitalization, and the growing need for scalable SaaS solutions for hospital operations and data management and analytics are the main drivers of growth.

Market is Driven by the Accelerating Cloud-based Digital Health Transformation among Hospitals and Clinics Globally

One of the main factors propelling the growth of the healthcare SaaS market is the acceleration of cloud-based digital health revolution in hospitals and clinics. In the healthcare industry, SaaS systems are now a very practical, affordable, and scalable way to access real-time patient data. Healthcare organizations are becoming more efficient due to cloud-based solutions for telehealth services, electronic health records, billing, and healthcare analytics. Long-term adoption of healthcare SaaS platforms is also supported by the expanding number of digitalization efforts, the requirement for interoperability among healthcare systems, and the expansion of remote healthcare services.

Healthcare SaaS Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud held the largest market share of 52.64% in 2025 due to its scalability, cost efficiency and ease of deployment within healthcare facilities. Hybrid Cloud is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 21.37% during 2026–2035 as it gives the best of flexible architecture and 21,000 healthcare facilities are adopting a hybrid setup requiring control over data.

By Application

Electronic Health Records (EHR) accounted for the highest market share of 29.48% in 2025owing to consolidation of patient information around healthcare providers. Healthcare Analytics is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.16% through 2026–2035due to the demand for AI-based clinical forecasting solutions.

By End-User

Healthcare Providers captured the largest share of 71.53% in 2025 since hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers are adopting SaaS technology more for managing patients, telemedicine services and operational needs. Healthcare Payers are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.42% during the forecast period owing to the increased use of SaaS technology for claims management, risk assessment, and insurance analytics.

By Solution Type

Clinical Solutions dominated with a 36.27% market share in 2025 as hospitals are looking to adopt solutions that can help them in diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring. Operational & Management Solutions are expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 22.58% through 2026–2035 due to a necessity for automated scheduling, workforce management, and optimization of hospital resources.

Healthcare SaaS Market Regional Insights:

The North America Healthcare SaaS Market is dominant, holding a 41.76% share in 2025, due to a solid healthcare IT backbone, early adoption of cloud technologies and extensive use of digital health platforms across hospitals and clinics.

The Asia-Pacific Healthcare SaaS Market is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 21.29% during 2026–2035. The growth is also supported by rapid digitalization in the healthcare sector, a growing number of hospitals, and adoption of cloud-based health solutions in China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Healthcare SaaS Market Report:

Epic Systems

Oracle (Cerner)

Microsoft

Salesforce

Athenahealth

Allscripts

Veeva Systems

eClinicalWorks

NextGen Healthcare

Greenway Health

Meditech

IBM

Optum

Change Healthcare

SAP

ScienceSoft

ServiceNow

Suki AI

CitiusTech

WELL Health Technologies

Healthcare SaaS Market Recent Developments:

In January 2025 , Epic launched Epic Connect+ Insights, a SaaS analytics module with predictive care, population health dashboards, and real‑time clinical trend tracking, improving interoperability, patient engagement, and care coordination across hospitals and health networks.

In February 2025, Oracle Health introduced Cerner CloudSuite+, a cloud‑native EHR platform with AI‑driven clinical support, predictive alerts, workflow automation, and enhanced telehealth integration, helping hospitals optimize operations and scale secure SaaS deployments.

Healthcare SaaS Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 30.73 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 167.34 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.48% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud)

• By Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Telehealth / Telemedicine, Patient Portal, e-Prescribing, Revenue Cycle Management, Practice Management, Healthcare Analytics, Others)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers)

• By Solution Type (Clinical Solutions, Administrative Solutions, Financial Solutions, Operational & Management Solutions) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

