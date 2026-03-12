AI in Electronics and Sensors Market Size to Hit USD 113.23 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in Electronics and Sensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The AI in Electronics and Sensors Market Size was valued at USD 14.85 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 113.23 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.53% during 2026–2035.”

Growing Adoption of IoT Devices, Edge Computing, and AI-enabled Industrial Automation to Augment Market Growth Globally

The increasing use of AI-based sensors in the automotive, healthcare, industrial, and consumer electronics sectors is the primary factor propelling the growth of the AI in Electronics and Sensors market. To increase operational, maintenance, and real-time analytics efficiency, businesses are spending heavily in AI chips, sensors, and analytics systems. The market is also expanding due to consumer demand for smart products, self-driving cars, and AI-powered industrial systems.

AI in Electronics and Sensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 14.85 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 113.23 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.53% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Sensor Type: (Optical Sensors, MEMS Sensors, Temperature Sensors)

• By Application: (Automotive, Healthcare & Medical Devices, Consumer Electronics)

• By Component: (Hardware, Software, Modules/Integrated Systems)

• By Deployment: (Edge AI, Cloud AI, Hybrid AI)





Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Sensor Type

MEMS sensors lead the sensor type segment in the market, holding a share of approximately 35%, due to their precision, miniaturization, and widespread use in automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics. Optical sensors are growing at a faster rate than other sensors, due to the increasing demand for optical sensors in autonomous vehicles, LiDAR, and robotics applications.

By Application

The market segment for automotive applications leads, accounting for 30% market share, owing to the high penetration of AI sensors used in ADAS, autonomous driving, vehicle monitoring, and safety systems. Healthcare & Medical Devices is the fastest-growing application segment, fueled by adoption of wearable sensors, remote patient monitoring, AI diagnostics, and smart medical devices.

By Component

Hardware leads the component segment in the market, holding a share of approximately 50%, as it includes AI chips, sensors, and integrated modules critical for automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics applications. Software is the fastest-growing component due to the increasing need for AI algorithms, predictive analytics, automation, and monitoring platforms.

By Deployment

Edge AI is in the leading position, taking a share of 55% due to its ability to process data locally, reduce latency, and enable real-time decision-making in industries like automotive, industrial, and IoT. The fastest-growing type is hybrid AI, which utilizes both cloud and edge computing for flexible and efficient AI solutions.

Regional Insights:

With a roughly 36% market share, North America dominates the AI in Electronics and Sensors industry. Due to increased R&D activity and the presence of significant players, such as Intel, NVIDIA, and Texas Instruments, AI-based sensors are being used at a high rate in applications including consumer electronics, autos, industries, and healthcare.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market in the AI in Electronics and Sensors Market, with a CAGR of around 26.31% during 2026-2035. The growth is fueled by the growing adoption of smart manufacturing, automotive, consumer, and AI-driven devices in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, and government initiatives in Industry 4.0 and smart cities.

Recent Developments:

In March 2024 , Intel launched new AI edge sensor modules and advanced processors for smart industrial automation and autonomous vehicle applications, enhancing real-time data processing and predictive maintenance capabilities.

, Intel launched new AI edge sensor modules and advanced processors for smart industrial automation and autonomous vehicle applications, enhancing real-time data processing and predictive maintenance capabilities. In July 2024, NVIDIA deployed AI-driven sensor and computing platforms for autonomous vehicles and industrial automation systems, improving operational efficiency, safety, and real-time analytics.

Exclusive Sections of the AI in Electronics and Sensors Market Report (The USPs):

AI SENSOR ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand the percentage of industries and enterprises deploying AI-enabled sensors globally, along with insights into the number of new AI-driven electronics and sensor systems installed annually and the growth of AI sensor infrastructure investments.

– helps you understand the percentage of industries and enterprises deploying AI-enabled sensors globally, along with insights into the number of new AI-driven electronics and sensor systems installed annually and the growth of AI sensor infrastructure investments. TECHNOLOGY & SYSTEM INTEGRATION TRENDS – helps you analyze the share of different sensor types deployed across industries and the adoption rate of AI-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation platforms that are transforming smart electronics ecosystems.

– helps you analyze the share of different sensor types deployed across industries and the adoption rate of AI-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics, and automation platforms that are transforming smart electronics ecosystems. MODULAR AI SENSOR PLATFORM ADOPTION – helps you identify the increasing shift toward modular, scalable, and portable AI sensor platforms that enable flexible deployment across industrial automation, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and smart infrastructure.

– helps you identify the increasing shift toward modular, scalable, and portable AI sensor platforms that enable flexible deployment across industrial automation, automotive electronics, consumer devices, and smart infrastructure. IMPLEMENTATION COST & OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you evaluate the average implementation cost of industrial AI sensor systems, the percentage of solutions outsourced to third-party AI technology providers, and the typical deployment timelines for full-scale system integration.

– helps you evaluate the average implementation cost of industrial AI sensor systems, the percentage of solutions outsourced to third-party AI technology providers, and the typical deployment timelines for full-scale system integration. REGIONAL ADOPTION & INDUSTRY GROWTH INSIGHTS – helps you understand regional deployment patterns of AI in electronics and sensors, along with the role of industrial automation, automotive electronics, and smart device regulations in accelerating market expansion.

– helps you understand regional deployment patterns of AI in electronics and sensors, along with the role of industrial automation, automotive electronics, and smart device regulations in accelerating market expansion. INVESTMENT & FUNDING TRENDS – helps you assess government and private sector funding allocations supporting AI sensor innovation, infrastructure development, and advanced electronics research initiatives across global markets.

