FEBRUARY: SOLID FREIGHT VOLUMES

INVESTOR NEWS no. 09 - 12 March 2026

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in February 2026 of 3.5m lane metres were 3.0% above 2025 and up 1.6% adjusted for route changes.

North Sea volumes were above 2025 driven mainly by higher volumes between the Continent and the UK. Mediterranean volumes were above 2025 as most routes carried higher volumes despite capacity reductions made on mainly one route.

Channel volumes were above 2025 driven by the new Jersey volumes while volumes on the Dover Strait were almost on level with 2025. Baltic Sea volumes were above 2025 and Strait of Gibraltar volumes were likewise above 2025 despite fewer sailings due to unfavourable weather conditions.

For the last twelve months, the total transported freight lane metres increased 0.6% to 41.6m from 41.4m in 2025-24 and decreased 1.3% adjusted for route changes.

Ferry – passenger: The number of passengers adjusted for route changes in February 2026 decreased 23.3% to 181k compared to 2025. The February decrease was due to unfavourable weather conditions impacting routes in both northern and southern Europe as well as fewer departures on some routes.

For the last twelve months, the total number of passengers decreased 22.4% to 5.1m compared to 6.6m in 2025-24. The decrease was 5.8% adjusted for route changes.

DFDS ferry volumes February Last-12-months Freight 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2025 Change Lane metres, '000 3,546 3,424 3,525 3.0% 39,124 41,380 41,615 0.6% Passenger 2024 2025 2026 Change 2024 2025 2025 Change Passengers, '000 331 286 177 -38.1% 4,752 6,566 5,096 -22.4%





DFDS reports monthly ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide insight into the development of volume trends in our European route network enabling trade and travel in and around Europe. The March 2026 volume report is expected to be published on 14 April 2026 at around 10.00am CET.

