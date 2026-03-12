$940 Mn Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Markets, 2026-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Modality, Type of Molecule, Therapeutic Areas, Route of Administration, Key Geographical Regions and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global next generation RNA therapeutics is estimated reach USD 940 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 68% during the forecast period.



Due to its critical role in protein production and gene function regulation in the human body, RNA is being explored as a possible therapeutic option. Researchers are recognizing the immense possibilities linked to RNA-based therapies, as they can precisely target and address conditions that were previously considered incurable.

Nonetheless, the extremely volatile characteristics of these molecules pose considerable challenges to their use as therapeutic alternatives. In recent years, the emergence of advanced technologies and platforms has enhanced the interest of industry stakeholders in improved and altered RNA-based therapies, which are thought to be very stable and offer prolonged effects at relatively low doses. This category of modified RNA-based treatments is referred to as next generation therapies. The growing pipeline of RNA-based treatment modalities and favourable clinical trial results have encouraged several big pharma players to undertake initiatives for the development and advancement of these RNA therapeutics / vaccines.



Owing to the research and development efforts, substantial investment activity and increased participation of prominent players, the RNA therapeutics and vaccines market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

NEXT GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET

Vaccines Account for the Highest Share of the Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market



Based on the type of modality, the market is segmented into RNA therapeutics and RNA vaccines. At present, RNA vaccines capture a substantial proportion of the next generation RNA therapeutics market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.



Replicating RNA Dominates the Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market During the Forecast Period



Based on the type of molecule, the market is segmented into replicating RNA, self amplifying RNA, self activating RNA, self amplifying mRNA and transfer RNA. At present, replicating RNA holds the maximum share of the next generation RNA therapeutics market. However, self amplifying RNA is likely to drive the market in the near future.



Infectious Diseases Segment Captures the Highest Share of the Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market



Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into infectious diseases and oncological disorders. Currently, infectious diseases account for the 100% share of the next generation RNA therapeutics market. However, oncological disorders segment is likely to drive the market in the near future.



Intradermal Route Occupies for the Largest Share of the Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market



Based on the route of administration, the market is segmented into intradermal, intramuscular and intravenous. Currently, intradermal route holds the majority share of the next generation RNA therapeutics market. However, intramuscular route is likely to drive the market in the near future.



Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market



Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America and Asia-Pacific. The majority of the share is expected to be captured by drug developers based in Asia-Pacific. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in North America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.



NEXT-GENERATION RNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET: KEY INSIGHTS

More than 100 next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines are being developed to offer an advanced, low-dose form of treatment, targeting a wide range of therapeutic indications.

75% of the next generation therapies are still in discovery and preclinical stages, primarily targeting infectious diseases; industry players are actively engaged in advancing their next generation drug portfolio.

Over 35 next generation RNA technologies are being developed / offered by companies for the research, discovery, design, development, manufacturing and delivery of novel RNA therapies and vaccines.

Around 55% of the technologies are used in the development of circular RNA-based therapeutics and vaccines; majority of such technologies facilitate targeted therapy delivery at a specific site within the cell.

Majority of the trials focused on RNA therapeutics and vaccines were registered in 2022; more than 70% of these studies have either been completed / are currently recruiting patients across different locations.

Close to 1,170 patents have been filed / granted for next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines, by industry and non-industry players, to protect intellectual property generated within this field.

Around 70% of the deals inked in this market were focused on clinical research of saRNA therapeutics / vaccines; of these, more than 60% partnerships were inked for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this domain, have invested close to USD 2.9 billion across various funding rounds in the past four years.

The rising interest of big pharma players is reflected by the increase in the number of next generation RNA therapeutics / vaccines-focused initiatives, including partnerships and funding, undertaken in recent years.

The market opportunity associated with next generation RNA therapeutics and vaccines is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of 68% between 2028 to 2035.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED IN THIS REPORT

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Players in the Next Generation RNA Therapeutics Market

Alphavax

Arcturus Therapeutics

Atyr Pharma

Gritstone Bio

HDT Bio

MiNA Therapeutics

VLP Therapeutics

ADDITIONAL BENEFITS

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with the Research Team

Free Update if the Report is 6+ Months Old

COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

4SR Biosciences

8VC

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alltrna

AlphaVax

aMoon

Apple Tree Partners

Arcturus Therapeutics

Aspire Capital

AstraZeneca

Atlas Special Opportunities

aTyr Pharma

Aurora Vaccines

Avidity Partners

AyurMaya Capital Management Fund

BeiGene

MPM BioImpact

BioNTech

Camford Capital

Catalent

Charles River

Chimerna Therapeutics

Chimeron Bio

Circio

Circularis

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

Colt Ventures

Cowen Healthcare Investments

Creative Biolabs

CSL Behring

CSL Seqirus

CureVac

Curia

Dualsystems Biotech

Duke-NUS Medical School

EcoR1 Capital

Eli Lilly

Elixirgen Therapeutics

Epidarex

Esperovax

F2 Ventures

Flagship Pioneering

FPV Ventures

Frazier Life Sciences

Friends of FSH Research

FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genevant Sciences

George Mason University

Gilead Sciences

Ginkgo Bioworks

GlaxoSmithKline

Gritstone bio

hC Bioscience

HDT Bio

Hercules Capital

ImmunityBio

Imperial College London

Israeli Ministry of Health

Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI)

K2 HealthVentures

Konishiyasu

KYORIN Pharmaceutical

Laronde

Leaps by Bayer

Levatio Therapeutics

Maryland Industrial Partnerships

thisMerck

Michigan Rise

MiNA Therapeutics

miRecule

Miyako Capital

MPM Capital

MSA Capital

MUFG Bank

National Cancer Institute (NCI)

National Institutes of Health

Nobelpharma

Oncorus

OrbiMed

Orbital Therapeutics

Orna Therapeutics

Pan African Cancer Research Institute (PACRI)

Panacea Venture

Perceptive Advisors

Pfizer

Playground Global

Precision NanoSystems

Quanchuang Capital

Recipharm

ReCode Therapeutics

Redmile Group

Replicate Bioscience

Ring Code Biotech

Sanofi

Servier

ShapeTX

Silicon Valley Bank

Simnova

SK Impact Fund

Sojitz

Solve FSHD

Strand Therapeutics

SYTE.bio

Taiho Ventures

Takeda Ventures

Tevard Biosciences

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS)

University of Nebraska Medical Center

The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB)

Therorna

Transine Therapeutics

TriLink BioTechnologies

University of Antwerp

UZ Gent

VaxEquity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vida Ventures

Vingroup

VLP Therapeutics

Ziphius Vaccines

Zogenix (Acquired by UCB)

Zoic Capital

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbi0oc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.