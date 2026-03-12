Saudi Arabia Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market Trends and Future Forecast, 2035

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cell and Gene Therapy Manufacturing Market: Industry Trends and Future Forecast, Till 2035 - Distribution by Type of Therapy, Type of Scale, Type of Mode, Type of Workflow, Type of Process, Type of Technology, End User and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia cell and gene therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 133 million in the current year to USD 722 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Innovative treatments, including cell and gene therapies, have shown promising results in addressing chronic illnesses, cancer-related conditions, and rare diseases. These therapies are intricately crafted to precisely target diseases at the cellular level and minimize the risk of off-target effects. Cell and gene therapy provide various benefits, including targeted responses, restoration of damaged tissues, halting or slowing inherited diseases, and enabling the treatment of specific genes that are either defective or altered.







The cell and gene therapy industry in Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as an important aspect of the Vision 2030 healthcare transformation, focusing on innovative local treatments for cancer, genetic disorders, and persistent health conditions. It is worth highlighting that the market in Saudi Arabia focuses on customized therapies such as CAR-T cell treatments and CRISPR-based gene editing, bolstered by regulatory advancements from the SFDA and key organizations like King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC). Owing to the abovementioned developments, the Saudi Arabia cell and gene therapy market is poised for notable future growth, with projections showing sustained double-digit CAGRs during the forecast period.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



The market drivers for cell and gene therapy manufacturing market in Saudi Arabia include increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer and genetic conditions that drives the need for tailored therapies such as CAR-T and CRISPR treatments. Further, government programs promote such programs by providing funding for R&D, developing infrastructure, and localizing manufacturing to lower costs and improve access. Regulatory progress by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), such as specific guidelines for gene therapy trials, simplifies clinical approvals and aligns with international standards, thus driving the market in this region.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Even with the expanding clinical pipeline, the production of cell and gene therapies encounters numerous challenges. Potential challenges include difficulties in targeted delivery, scaling issues, cell harvesting, ensuring cell / gene stability, and compliance with regulatory standards. Owing to these challenges, industry stakeholders have redirected their attention towards enhancing the manufacturing processes for cell and gene therapies.



Cell Therapies: Leading Market Segment



Our forecast indicates that cell therapies production accounts for the largest portion (~60%) of the market. This is due to the growing emphasis on creating cell-based treatments like CAR-T cell therapy for addressing various illnesses (particularly cancer). As a result, the rising need for innovative cell therapies is leading to the dominance of this segment. It is crucial to emphasize that the gene therapies segment will exhibit significant growth potential and is anticipated to achieve a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period. Gene therapies have demonstrated substantial outcomes in curing and stopping disease progression, alongside increasing research on gene mutations and the assessment of gene therapies for disease treatment.



Research and Development: Dominating Market Segment



At present, the market is primarily led by research and development, holding nearly 70% of the share. Multiple factors, including a growing pipeline of cell and gene treatments and rising investments for R&D large-scale production, contribute to this share. Over time, it is anticipated that manufacturing on a commercial scale is likely to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly because of the increasing acceptance of cell and gene therapy products by the USFDA. As the approval and accessibility of leading viral vector and plasmid DNA production rise, the demand for commercial scale manufacturing is anticipated to grow significantly.

