Second Life EV Battery Markets, 2026-2040: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Market to Grow by Over $220 Billion

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Second Life EV Battery Market, till 2040: Distribution by Type of Battery, Application Area, End Use Industry, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global second life EV battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.70 billion in current year to USD 224.24 billion by 2040, at a CAGR of 41.72% during the forecast period, till 2040.



The second-life EV battery market holds transformative potential through increasing emphasis on repurposing batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) for secondary uses. These batteries are disposed from EVs after 8-10 years, when their capacity drops below 70-80% of original levels, yet they retain enough energy storage for less demanding roles. Repurposing these degraded batteries into valuable assets promotes a circular economy, extending their lifecycle by 1-15 additional years beyond vehicle use. This strategy mitigates e-waste, cuts carbon emissions, and reduces energy storage costs.





Initial repurposing efforts targeted small-scale residential storage and pilots, but heightened awareness and government funding for renewable energy systems now fuel rapid expansion of the market. Leading firms like Nissan, Element Energy, Connected Energy, and Fortum pioneer EV battery reuse for renewables. Overall, considering the above-mentioned factors, the global second life EV battery market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Strategic Insights for Senior Leaders

Key Drivers Propelling Growth of Second life EV battery Market



The growth of the second-life EV battery market is propelled by the rising global adoption of electric vehicles. According to a recent report from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, approximately 1,473,447 new battery-electric cars were registered in the first ten months of 2025. This trend aligns with increasing demand for cost-effective stationary energy storage solutions, such as community energy systems, solar and wind integration, and backup power. This is prompting market players to focus on repurposing EV batteries for renewable energy applications.

Furthermore, supportive regulatory frameworks, including India's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage, alongside incentives from governments (in Asian countries like China and India), are fostering a circular economy and bolstering the electric vehicle industry.

Key Challenges in Second life EV battery Market



The second-life EV battery market faces several key challenges that could impede widespread adoption. One of the primary challenges include performance and quality variability that arises from diverse battery chemistries, degradation histories, and capacities. This complicates manufacturers' assessments and repurpose efforts for stationary applications while potentially affecting overall system reliability.

Further, economic uncertainties, including elevated costs for refurbishment, integration, and testing, create financial barriers to adoption. These challenges are further fueled by competition from alternative technologies and more affordable new energy storage solutions. Additionally, end-of-life management poses significant hurdles, as second-life batteries require safe recycling upon depletion. However, recycling infrastructure and processes for mixed chemistries remain underdeveloped in many regions, limiting effective lifecycle management

Second Life EV Battery Market: Competitive Landscape of Companies in this Industry



The second-life EV battery industry is highly competitive, a mix of small, mid-sized firms, and technology giants such as Fortum, Nissan, Renault, and BELECTRIC. These industry leaders prioritize innovations in testing and grading methodologies to determine second-life battery suitability, along with robust supply chain management to ensure a consistent flow of end-of-life batteries for reuse. For instance, in April 2025, Nissan and Stena Recycling established a strategic partnership to develop and expand second-life EV battery applications in Norway.



Second life EV battery Evolution: Emerging Trends in the Industry



Emerging trends in the second life EV battery market include escalating demand for cost-effective stationary energy storage solutions, including grid balancing, renewable energy integration, and backup power. A strong emphasis on the circular economy underscores sustainability efforts to minimize waste and maximize resource value through repurposing, bolstered by strategic partnerships and dedicated programs from major automakers such as Nissan and Renault. Further, key innovations include AI-powered diagnostics for battery health assessment, modular system designs, and advanced testing facilities.

Regional Analysis: Asia-Pacific Lead the Second Life EV Battery Market



According to our analysis, in the current year, the second life EV battery market in Asia-Pacific captures the largest share. This is due to surging electric vehicle adoption in countries like China and India, a robust EV manufacturing ecosystem that facilitates seamless integration of second-life operations into existing supply chains, and rapid industrialization. Additionally, the economic advantages of deploying these batteries for grid support and renewable energy storage further bolster regional growth.



It is worth highlighting that Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is driven by stringent regulations such as the EU Battery Regulation and the European Green Deal, which mandate battery repurposing and recycling. Additionally, a growing emphasis on decentralized energy solutions accelerates the integration of second-life EV batteries into renewable energy systems.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What is the current and future market size?

Who are the leading companies in this market?

What are the growth drivers that are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What are the key partnership and funding trends shaping this industry?

Which region is likely to grow at higher CAGR till 2040?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

Detailed Market Analysis: The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

In-depth Analysis of Trends: Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. Each report maps ecosystem activity across partnerships, funding, and patent landscapes to reveal growth hotspots and white spaces in the industry.

Opinion of Industry Experts: The report features extensive interviews and surveys with key opinion leaders and industry experts to validate market trends mentioned in the report.

Decision-ready Deliverables: The report offers stakeholders with strategic frameworks (Porter's Five Forces, value chain, SWOT), and complimentary Excel / slide packs with customization support.

Companies Featured

BMW

BYD Company

Connected Energy

Fortum Oyj

Hyundai Motor Company

Mercedes-Benz Group

Nissan Motor

RePurpose Energy

Renault

Second Life EV Battery Market: Key Market Segmentation

By Type of Battery

Nickel-Metal Hydride

Lead-Acid

Lithium-ion

By Application Area

EV Charging

Grid Connected

Power Backup

Renewable Energy Storage

By End Use Industry

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Geographical Regions

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Russia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

China

India

Japan

New-Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Egypt

Iran

Iraq

Israel

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2026 - 2040 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2040 $224.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.7% Regions Covered Global

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Dynamic Excel Dashboards for Analytical Modules

Exclusive Up to 15% Complimentary Content Customization

Personalized Interactive Report Walkthrough with Our Expert Research Team

Free Report Updates for Versions Older than 6-12 Months

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/267fca

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment