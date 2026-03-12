$68.5+ Bn Methanol Markets, 2026-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Green Methanol Expansion Marks Industry's Shift Towards Sustainability

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methanol Market, Till 2035: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global methanol market size is estimated to grow from USD 40.51 billion in the current year to USD 68.56 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Methanol plays a vital role in industrialization, being utilized in various sectors to produce an array of products such as plastics, paints, fuels, and cosmetics. Moreover, methanol possesses several advantageous characteristics, including the ability to burn cleanly, biodegradability, and ease of storage. Specifically, methanol production can be divided into green methanol and fossil methanol.

It is important to note that the green methanol market is based on a blend of hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide, whereas fossil methanol is produced using fossil fuels. Notably, methanol finds applications in a wide range of industries, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, maritime, and methanol-to-gasoline conversions for energy purposes. Additionally, advancements in lubricants and technology have led to the incorporation of methanol blending to enhance the performance and efficiency of diesel fuels.



Notably, the methanol sector is in a constant state of evolution, propelled by innovation and technological progress. This transformation has paved the way for methanol to emerge as a more efficient energy source. Research and development have achieved significant milestones in producing low-carbon methanol fuel at room temperature.

The industry's commitment to sustainability is evident in the growing green methanol market and initiatives supporting a circular economy aimed at minimizing fossil fuel usage. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the methanol market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the methanol market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market, driven by the growing demand for methanol as a low-emission alternative fuel and its various industrial applications, particularly in nations like China and India. On the other hand, North America is expected to experience a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by increasing consumer awareness and a transition towards sustainable fuels.



Market Share by Type of Feedstock Source



Based on type of feedstock source, the global methanol market is segmented into coal, natural gas and others. According to our estimates, currently, the natural gas segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth can be linked to its cost efficiency, accessibility, and its benefit as the most environmentally friendly fossil fuel. Additionally, the increasing use across various industries is expected to further enhance the natural gas market.



Market Share by Type of Derivative



Based on type of derivatives, the global methanol market is segmented into acetic acid, biodiesel, DME, formaldehyde, gasoline blending, MTBE, MTO/MTP, solvent and others. According to our estimates, currently, the formaldehyde segment captures the majority of the market share, due to its extensive application in various industries for the manufacture of resins, adhesives, and polymers.



On the other hand, the MTO / MTP segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Key factors contributing to this growth include its increasing use in the production of polyolefins, polyethylene, and polypropylene thermoplastics for sectors such as automotive and construction.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global methanol market is segmented into automotive, chemical, construction, electronics, energy and others. According to our estimates, currently, the chemical segment captures the majority of the market share. This is due to its extensive use in the production of formaldehyde, acetic acid, and other chemicals, which are then utilized in making a range of products such as paints, plastics, and adhesives.



However, the automotive segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the advancements in low-emission fuel technologies and the increasing use of methanol as an alternative fuel in vehicles, especially in the Asia-Pacific region.



Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel



Based on type of distribution channel, the global methanol market is segmented into direct sales, distributors and retailers. According to our estimates, currently, the distributors segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their capacity to manage substantial amounts of methanol and offer broad access to various markets, along with the rising industrial need for effective supply chain solutions.



Market Share by Type of Purity



Based on type of purity, the global methanol market is segmented into fuel grade, industrial grade and technical grade. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial segment captures the majority of the market share, owing to the rising use in the chemicals and automotive industries.



Market Share by Type of Product Form



Based on type of product form, the global methanol market is segmented into liquid and gas. According to our estimates, currently, the liquid segment captures the majority of the market share. Key factors driving this growth include its adaptability and rising demand from a variety of industries.

