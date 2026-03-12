OP Corporate Bank plc
Stock exchange release
12 March 2026 at 11:15 EET
OP Corporate Bank plc’s Report by the Board of Directors, Financial Statements and Corporate Governance Statement for 2025 published
OP Corporate Bank plc has published its Financial Statements, Report by the Board of Directors and Corporate Governance Statement for 2025. The Financial Statements and Report by the Board of Directors have also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).
The reports are attached to this stock exchange release. They are also available at op.fi – About OP Pohjola – To the media – Publications – OP Corporate Bank publications.
The reports are part of OP Pohjola’s annual reporting, available at vuosi.op.fi/en/2025.
OP Corporate Bank plc
Board of Directors
Further information:
OP Pohjola’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi
Media enquiries:
OP Pohjola’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Euronext Dublin (Irish Stock Exchange)
LSE London Stock Exchange
Major media
op.fi
OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Pohjola, Finland’s largest provider of financial services. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Pohjola member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Pohjola's central bank.