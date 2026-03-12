OP Pohjola

Stock exchange release

12 March 2026 at 11:15 EET

OP Pohjola’s Annual Report 2025 has been published



OP Pohjola has published its Annual Report for 2025 at vuosi.op.fi/en/2025.

The Annual Report includes OP Pohjola’s Report by the Board of Directors and Financial Statements, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, and OP Pohjola’s Data Balance Sheet. The Report by the Board of Directors includes a sustainability report in accordance with the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD).

The Annual Report has also been published as an XHTML file in accordance with the reporting requirements of the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF). The XHTML file (and the Financial Statements' XBRL tags it includes) has been assured.



OP Pohjola's Annual Report 2025 is attached to this stock exchange release. As well as on its own website, the Annual Report is also available at op.fi – About OP Pohjola – To the media – OP Pohjola’s publications.

Additional information:

OP Pohjola’s Investor Relations, IR@op.fi

Media enquiries:

OP Pohjola’s Corporate Communications, tel. +358 10 252 8719, viestinta@op.fi

