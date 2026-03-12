Dorsett Mongkok Welcomes Families to Hong Kong This Easter with Spacious Family Quad Rooms and Kid-Friendly Amenities





HONG KONG, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Easter approaches, the award‑winning 4‑star Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong invites families to celebrate with up to 35% off its spacious Family Quad Rooms featuring kid‑friendly touches and daily breakfast for the whole family. Perfectly located just a 7‑minute walk from Olympic MTR Station — only five stops from Hong Kong Disneyland — the hotel also offers a complimentary daily shuttle to Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui, connecting guests to the city’s most popular family attractions.

A Convenient Location for Easter Adventures

Families staying at Dorsett Mongkok enjoy seamless access to Hong Kong’s most popular destinations. With Disneyland just five MTR stops from Olympic Station, the hotel is the perfect base for a magical Easter outing. Surrounding the property are affordable street food stalls loved by locals, plus Michelin‑recommended dim sum restaurants — all within walking distance or easily reached via the hotel’s complimentary shuttle service to Mong Kok.

The shuttle also covers Tsim Sha Tsui, where families can visit LEGOLAND Discovery Centre at K11 MUSEA, stroll along the Star Ferry and Avenue of Stars, or explore the acclaimed M+ Museum with family‑friendly art exhibitions.

Family Comforts and Thoughtful Amenities

Designed for families, Dorsett Mongkok offers spacious Family Quad Rooms and Suites for three to four guests. To ensure a hassle‑free stay, the hotel provides complimentary baby gear rentals such as cots, dining essentials, and bathing amenities. Children will enjoy kid‑friendly touches including personalized slippers, branded bath products, and welcome surprises from snack boxes to colouring kits.





About Dorsett Mongkok, Hong Kong

A TripAdvisor Traveller’s Choice for 13 years, our award‑winning Kowloon hotel is nestled between the bustling districts of Mong Kok and Tai Kok Tsui. Just a short 7‑minute walk from Olympic MTR Station, it is the perfect location for exploring everything Hong Kong has to offer. Guests also enjoy complimentary shuttle bus services to Mong Kok, West Kowloon, and Tsim Sha Tsui. Visit: www.mongkok.dorsetthotels.com

