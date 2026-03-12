$6.36 Bn Intelligent Power Module Markets, 2026-2035 Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Opportunities Lie in Adopting New Configurations and Voltage Ranges, Driving Market Innovation

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Power Module Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Power Device, Type of Voltage Rating, Type of Current, Type of Configuration, Area of Application, Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global intelligent power module market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.22 billion in the current year to USD 6.36 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period, till 2035.



An IPM is an advanced power electronic component that combines discrete semiconductor, such as insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs) or metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs), with protection circuits, gate drivers, and communication interfaces. By integrating multiple functionalities into a single unit, these modules streamline system design, enhance performance efficiency, and minimize complexity. Owing to these benefits, IPMs are becoming essential across a wide range of applications, including motor drives, industrial automation, renewable energy systems, and electric vehicles, thereby driving global market growth based on circuit configuration trends.



In recent years, the rising focus on energy efficiency, sustainability, and the need for reliable power management solutions across industries has underscored the significance of IPMs in optimizing power usage. Their ability to enhance system reliability and reduce total system costs further positions them as key enablers in shaping the evolution of power electronics. As a result, more companies are adopting IPM technologies to strengthen their competitive advantage and drive industry progress.



Furthermore, the integration of advanced control algorithms, efficient thermal management systems, and robust protection mechanisms is expected to propel the IPM market's growth substantially over the forecast period. Organizations that recognize the transformative potential of intelligent power modules and strategically invest in their adoption are likely to harness emerging opportunities and maintain a leading position in the evolving global energy landscape.



Intelligent Power Module Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Power Device



Based on type of power device, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into insulated gate bipolar transistors and metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors. According to our estimates, currently, the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBP) segment captures the majority of the market share. This dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of IGBTs, due to their high switching speeds and superior current-handling capabilities. They are widely utilized in applications requiring both high voltage and high current management, such as motor drives, inverters, power supplies, and various industrial systems.



Conversely, the MOSFET segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its benefits such as high switching speeds, low resistance, and efficiency, which make them suitable for a variety of applications like amplifiers, digital circuits, and power suppliers.



Market Share by Type of Voltage Rating



Based on type of voltage rating, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into up to 600V, 601V to 1200V, and above 1200V. According to our estimates, currently, the up to 600V segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is driven by the rising application of up to 600V voltage ratings in consumer electronics.



Conversely, the 601V to 1200V segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The extensive utilization of this voltage range in industrial motors, renewable energy systems, and other power supply applications is expected to facilitate growth in this segment.



Market Share by Type of Current



Based on type of current, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into up to 100A, 101A to 600A, and above 600A. According to our estimates, currently, the up to 100A segment captures the majority of the market share. Typically, the up to 100A range is utilized in numerous household appliances, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, due to their energy efficiency, which is a key factor driving the growth of this segment.



However, the 101A to 600A current rating is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This range is particularly in demand within the automotive sector, especially for electric vehicles that require efficiency and power system capacity, thus increasing product demand.



Market Share by Type of Configuration



Based on type of configuration, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into 6 pack IPM, 7 Pack IPM, and 10 pack IPM. According to our estimates, currently, the 6 pack IPM segment captures the majority of the market share. This growth is due to the ease of integration and the optimal balance between performance and efficiency offered by the 6 pack configuration.



Furthermore, this configuration typically integrates 6 insulated gate bipolar transistors and diodes within a single module, which aids in delivering balanced solutions for power electronics applications, such as motors and inverters. Consequently, this segment is also anticipated to experience significant growth over the next decade.



Market Share by Area of Applications



Based on area of applications, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, renewable energy, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the automotive segment captures the majority of the market share, due to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles that depend significantly on intelligent power modules for efficient power management and conversion.



Additionally, the consumer electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the extensive use of intelligent power modules in home automation, appliances, and various other applications.



Market Share by Type of End User



Based on type of end user, the global intelligent power module market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. According to our estimates, currently, the industrial segment captures the majority of the market share. This trend is expected to remain stable, driven by the widespread application of intelligent power modules in various industrial machinery and equipment such as pumps, fans, and compressors.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the intelligent power module market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently Asia captures the majority share of the market, driven by rapid infrastructure development and industrial growth.

In addition, North America is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to the presence of well-established market players and strong automotive sectors in the area. Moreover, with a highly advanced semiconductor manufacturing industry, the market for intelligent power modules in the US is anticipated to grow significantly based on circuit configuration.

