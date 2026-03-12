Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2026-2035: CRISPR Innovation, Collaborations, Genomic Tools and Food Security Initiatives Spur Expansion

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts - Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Tool, Type of Technology, Type of Application, End User and Leading Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia synthetic biology market is estimated to grow from USD 200 million in the current year to USD 980 million by 2035 at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period, till 2035.



Synthetic biology involves the intentional design of biological systems through various molecular technologies and tools to develop medicines and other bio-based products. The synthetic biology industry is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising utilization of targeted treatments, biologics, and products derived from biology. This field enables the development of tailored organisms, giving pharmaceutical companies the ability to design vaccines, semi-synthetic drugs, and gain insights into disease mechanisms.



In addition to pharmaceuticals, there is a significant increase in interest for synthetic biology within the biotechnology industry and agriculture industries. Additionally, the continuous transition to biofuels or green fuels and the increasing need for sustainable or biodegradable goods have propelled market growth. With the advancement of synthetic biology technologies in different industrial sectors, the synthetic biology solution providers are facilitating the development of sustainable bio-based solutions. Additionally, advancements in synthetic biology are broadening their applications as tools for the writing, reading, and alteration of DNA in organisms to produce valuable products.



Notably, the synthetic biology market in Saudi Arabia is also undergoing rapid expansion as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 strategy to diversify its economy beyond oil into high-tech sectors like biotechnology. This growth is propelled by massive government investments, including billions allocated through the Saudi Human Genome Program and the National Center for Biotechnology, which have poured over $3.9 billion into R&D in recent years to foster biotech self-sufficiency in this sector within the region.



Growth Drivers: Strategic Enablers of Market Expansion



Saudi Arabia's synthetic biology industry is witnessing investments in billions in biotech infrastructure and establishing the region as a prominent innovator in the field. The national framework in Saudi Arabia focuses on reducing dependence on oil by promoting knowledge-based industries, highlighting the importance of syn-bio technologies like CRISPR gene editing for creating drought-resistant crops and bioengineered microbes for food production in arid regions. Further, collaborative efforts with international companies, coupled with increased funding in genomic tools, PCR technologies, and bioprocessing are likely to contribute to high market growth in the region.



Market Challenges: Critical Barriers Impeding Progress



Despite encouraging support, Saudi Arabia's synthetic biology sector faces fundamental challenges that slows its swift progress. Regulatory uncertainties persist as frameworks for gene-edited products and bio fabrication fail to keep pace with international standards, obstructing market entry and timelines for commercialization.

Further, elevated R&D expenses, along with a lack of specialized local skills in bioinformatics and metabolic engineering, compel dependence on international talent and collaborations, putting pressure on emerging infrastructure such as biomanufacturing plants. In addition, protection for intellectual property remain inadequate, and shortcomings in state-of-the-art laboratories and supply chains exacerbate vulnerabilities, highlighting the need for strategic alignment with national policies to fully capitalize on opportunities during economic transitions.



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR): Leading Market Segment



In terms of type of technology, the Saudi Arabia synthetic biology market is categorized into PCR technology, NGS technology, genome editing technology, bioprocessing technology, and additional technologies. At present, the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) segment holds the largest share of the overall market share, owing to its accuracy, speed, and widespread application in detecting infectious diseases, genetic disorders, and cancer. The genome editing technology sector is expected to expand at a higher CAGR throughout the forecast period, driven by its ability to provide intricate genomic information.



Oligonucleotide / Oligo Pools and Synthetic DNA: Dominating Market Segment



In terms of type of product, the Saudi Arabia Synthetic biology market is segmented across oligonucleotide / oligo pools and synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technologies kits, chassis organism, and others. At present, the largest market share is occupied by oligonucleotide / oligo pools and synthetic DNA. This can be attributed to the gathering of blood, serum, and plasma in clinical settings, enabling extensive testing and continuous monitoring. Moreover, the urine segment is anticipated to witness a greater compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Academic and Government Research Institutes: Emerging Market Segment



In terms of end-users, the Saudi Arabia Synthetic biology market is segmented across biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, academic and government research institutes and others. Currently, majority of the market share is held by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. However, academic and government research institutes are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR.

Saudi Arabia Synthetic biology Market: Key Segments

Type of Product

Core Products

Enabling Products

Type of Tool

Oligonucleotides and Synthetic DNA

Enzymes

Cloning Technology Kits

Synthetic Cells

Type of Technology

Gene Synthesis

Genome Engineering

Microfluidics

Nanotechnology

Sequencing

Bioinformatics

Site-Directed Mutagenesis

Cloning

Measurement and Modeling

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Type of Application

Healthcare

Artificial Tissue & Tissue Regeneration

Industrial

Environmental

Food

Agriculture

End User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Other End Users

Example Players in the Saudi Arabia Synthetic Biology Market

BASF SE

Codexis

Eurofins Scientific

Illumina

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs

Novozyme

Synthego

Thermo Fisher Scientific

