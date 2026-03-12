AS Tallink Grupp Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nassar, Elise
Position: Member of the Management Board
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 09.03.2026
Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 100,000; Unit price: 0.616 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 100,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.616 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Tel.: +372 56157170