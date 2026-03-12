AS Tallink Grupp Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nassar, Elise

Position: Member of the Management Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 09.03.2026

Place of transaction: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 100,000; Unit price: 0.616 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 100,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.616 EUR





Anneli Simm

Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn

E-mail: Anneli.simm@tallink.ee

Tel.: +372 56157170