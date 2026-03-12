KBR Wins General Maintenance Services Contract from SATORP for its Strategic Petrochemical Expansion Complex

HOUSTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today it has been awarded a landmark seven-year General Maintenance Services (GMS) contract, with an optional three-year extension, from Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) for its strategic petrochemical expansion complex in Jubail, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Under the agreement, KBR will deliver a comprehensive suite of preventive, predictive, corrective, and shutdown maintenance services designed to achieve exceptional performance and reliability across the entire petrochemical complex. Building on more than a decade of trusted collaboration with SATORP, KBR will leverage its proven expertise and practices to support industry-leading commissioning and start-up, with the intent of achieving peak availability and reliability from day one and delivering top-quartile plant performance while optimizing costs.

“We are looking forward to continuing to support SATORP in the expansion of its world-scale petrochemical complex, seamlessly integrated with their existing refinery, one of the most advanced and efficient in the world,” said Jay Ibrahim, President, KBR Sustainable Technology Solutions. “Through this contract with SATORP, KBR reinforces its commitment to driving in-country value and upholding a strong safety culture across all assets, while laying the foundation for progressively enhanced asset performance through advanced analytics and digital enablement—designed to achieve operational excellence and sustainable performance at every stage.”

KBR has been a pioneer in the downstream industry for more than 70 years, delivering large-scale maintenance solutions for some of the world’s most advanced and technically complex facilities.

About SATORP

The Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) is one of the most advanced refineries in the world, with a processing capacity of 465,000 barrels per day of Arabian Heavy Crude to produce petroleum and petrochemical products with a commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety, and Environment. This world-class refinery was founded by the expertise of the two oil giants, Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies, located at Jubail Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia. Currently, SATORP is constructing a petrochemical complex to integrate with its existing refinery for maximum operational synergy.

