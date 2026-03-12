myAbode Invests in Sutton Group, Uniting 12,000 Agents on Canada's Most Advanced Real Estate Platform

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new real estate powerhouse has emerged in Canada. Today, myAbode Inc. (“myAbode”) announced a strategic investment in Sutton Group (“Sutton”), uniting two of Canada's most prominent homegrown real estate organizations. This powerful partnership brings Sutton’s extensive network and industry vision together with myAbode’s expertise in technology and brokerage optimization.

In an era of real estate consolidation, this partnership introduces a distinctly Canadian solution. myAbode develops technology and services for brokerages, while also investing in those it sees as the industry’s future. The combined network represents over 12,000 agents powered through one platform, creating one of the largest technology-enabled real estate ecosystems. Together, they handle more than 60,000 transactions annually, accounting for hundreds of billions in completed real estate volume and strengthening Canada’s position within the global real estate landscape.

“This is a very exciting partnership, a step towards moving our industry forward,” said Bronwyn Smith, CEO of myAbode. “By combining James’ diverse skill set with Ross’ deep-rooted real estate expertise and vision, we’re uniting under a shared technology. By growing our network, we will provide agents with more referrals, expanded connections, and technology innovation.”

At its core, the partnership is a shared belief that the role of the real estate agent is ready to evolve, from transaction-focused to truly advisor-led. Together, both companies are seizing the opportunity to empower franchise partners, agents and brokerages, giving them the tools to provide a better experience for the Canadian homebuyer at every stage of their financial journey.

"We are excited to join forces with myAbode to accelerate our vision of enhancing the way Canadians manage and transact real estate," said Ross McCredie, Chairman & CEO of Sutton Group. “This partnership gives our partners, agents and the myAbode agent network the operational strength and cutting-edge technology they need to lead our industry.”

“This is the combination of capital, operating expertise, and technology the industry needs. We are building a unique digital platform based on trust,” added James Innis, President and COO of Sutton Group.

As part of the transaction, Ross McCredie, CEO of Sutton Group, will join the myAbode Board of Directors. James Innis, President and COO of Sutton Group, will become Chief Investment Officer of myAbode, leading brokerage operations nationally, while continuing in their leadership roles at Sutton. Bronwyn Smith, CEO of myAbode, will also join the board of Sutton Group to work alongside Sutton leaders and advance the industry through technology innovation.

About myAbode: myAbode runs operational infrastructure for Canadian residential real estate brokerages, handling deal processing and compliance. myAbode empowers broker-owners to run compliant, highly efficient businesses, and free up agents to focus completely on closing deals and delivering exceptional client service. Backed by leading investment firm Round13, myAbode operates Right at Home Realty and Property.ca, serving brokerages across Canada and empowering the next generation of the industry.

About Sutton Group: In 1983, Sutton Group shook up the Canadian real estate scene with a bold new concept: empowering agents and franchise owners to create more value and make better decisions for themselves and their homeowners. This approach and value-led mindset set a new industry standard for decades. Today, under the new leadership of Ross McCredie, the company is poised to advance the industry once again. Sutton Group leads the way in data transparency and service for Canadians, leveraging advanced technology, tools and partnerships to transform real estate from a reactionary transactional event towards an ongoing holistic wealth management approach to better serve homeowners.

To learn more about Sutton Group, visit: sutton.com

For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Amanda Breen

Talk Shop Media

amanda.breen@talkshopmedia.com

(604) 738-2220