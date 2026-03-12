$64.74 Bn Magnet Markets, 2026-2035: Distribution by Type of Magnet, Areas of Application, Types of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnet Market Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Magnet, Areas of Application, Types of End-User, Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global magnet market size is estimated to grow from USD 38.61 billion in the current year to USD 64.74 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 4.80% during the forecast period, till 2035.



As the global market changes, the demand for magnets is significantly influenced by improvements in magnet manufacturing techniques and a growing emphasis on sustainability.



The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and the development of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power, are important drivers of this market's expansion. With an anticipated rise in applications across different sectors, the magnet market is set for considerable growth in the upcoming years. Moreover, the ongoing global transition towards renewable energy sources marks a pivotal shift in the energy sector, and its considerable impact on the global magnet market dynamics is clear.



This change, highlighted by the increasing need for magnet solutions in the renewable energy sector, represents more than just a temporary trend; it indicates a profound transformation that is reshaping the core of the industry. As a result, owing to the above mentioned factors, the magnet market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



Magnet Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Magnet



Based on type of magnet, the global magnet market is segmented into aluminum nickel cobalt (AlNiCo), ferrite, neodymium iron boron (NdFeB), samarium cobalt (SmCo). According to our estimates, currently, the ferrite magnet segment captures the majority of the market share, due to the extensive application of ferrite magnets in motors for automotive and consumer electronics, as well as in HVAC systems and industrial equipment. Their cost-effectiveness and resistance to demagnetization make them a favored option across various industries



However, the neodymium iron boron (NdFeB) segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase can be linked to the rising demand for high-performance magnets in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and high-tech consumer electronics. NdFeB magnets are preferred for their exceptional magnetic strength and efficiency, rendering them vital for contemporary technologies.



Market Share by Areas of Application



Based on areas of application, the global magnet market is segmented into computer hard disk drives (HDD), CD, DVD, electric bicycles, heating ventilation and air conditioners (HVAC), hybrid electric vehicles, wind turbines, and others. According to our estimates, currently, the consumer electronics segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the extensive use of magnets in devices such as speakers and smartphones, along with other electronic gadgets that depend significantly on permanent magnets for their operation, which also supports the growth of the permanent magnet market.



However, the hybrid electric vehicles segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the rising demand for efficient electric motors and energy storage systems within these vehicles.



Market Share by Type of End-User



Based on type of end-user, the global magnet market is segmented into automotive, electronics, renewable energy, and healthcare. According to our estimates, currently, the automotive segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the increasing integration of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), which necessitate high-performance magnets for their motors and other parts. The automotive industry's transition towards electrification significantly boosts the overall demand for magnets.



However, the renewable energy segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the growing need for magnets in applications like wind turbines and energy storage systems, essential for sustainable energy solutions.



Market Share by Company Size



Based on company size, the global magnet market is segmented into large and small and medium enterprise. According to our estimates, currently, the large enterprise segment captures the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to their flexibility, innovation, emphasis on niche markets, and their capacity to adapt to evolving customer preferences and market dynamics.



Market Share by Geographical Regions



Based on geographical regions, the magnet market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to our estimates, currently, Asia captures the majority share of the market. Further, market in Asia is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the extensive production of electronics, electric vehicles, and medical devices, along with advancements in industries, such as renewable energy, electronics, healthcare, and automotive sectors in the region.

Companies Featured

Adams Magnetic Products

AK Steel

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

BGRIMM Magnetic Materials & Technology

Daido Steel

DMEGC Magnetic

Electron Energy

Goudsmit Magnetics

Hitachi Metals

Lynas Rare Earths

Magnequench International

Ningbo Vastsky Magnet

Proterial

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Steward Advanced Materials

TDK

Toshiba Materials

Yantai Dongxing Magnetic Materials

Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet

