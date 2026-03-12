DigitalOptometrics® Announces Next Evolution in Tele-Ophthalmic Care at Vision Expo East

Orlando, Florida, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New partnership with Eyoto reinforces DigitalOptometrics’ leadership in delivering consistent, high-quality remote eye exams inside the clinic.

Vision Expo East — DigitalOptometrics (DO), the leading provider of tele-optometry and remote ophthalmic care solutions, today announced the next major evolution of its platform at Vision Expo East, further advancing its mission to remove variability, inefficiency, and access barriers from eye care delivery.

Year after year, DigitalOptometrics has delivered meaningful innovation to the profession by expanding access to care, improving clinical confidence, and enabling practices to deliver consistent exams regardless of staffing constraints or location. Awarded as the Ultimate Partner in 2025 for driving success through collaboration and recognized twice as the industry’s choice in VisionMonday’s EyeVote awards for telehealth solutions, DO continues to set the pace for what optimized remote ophthalmic care should look like.

This announcement, one milestone in a broader 2026 innovation roadmap, marks another step forward in that journey: the introduction of automated, repeatable slit lamp examinations as part of the DigitalOptometrics remote care ecosystem, made possible through a new partnership with Eyoto featuring Aetheia, the world’s only fully automated, remote-powered 4K digital slit lamp.

This advanced patient care model reflects DO’s core philosophy, solving real clinical problems through thoughtful integration, engineering discipline, and workflow-first design.

“From the beginning, DigitalOptometrics has focused on one thing: optimizing eye care workflows while preserving clinical confidence,” said Howard S. Fried, O.D., President of DigitalOptometrics. “This next evolution is not about introducing another piece of equipment. It’s about continuing to strengthen the reliability, repeatability, and trust clinicians place in remote exams. We’re building a future where quality care is not dependent on variability in technique, training, or circumstance.”

Remote ophthalmic care has long faced a critical challenge: ensuring that exams performed outside traditional physician-led workflows maintain the same level of consistency and diagnostic quality as in-office exams. DigitalOptometrics has systematically addressed this challenge across refraction, imaging, and clinical collaboration, now extending that same rigor to anterior segment evaluation.

By integrating Eyoto’s automated digital slit lamp technology into the DigitalOptometrics platform, DO enables clinics to perform reliable, standardized slit lamp exams under remote physician oversight, without adding complexity or increasing staff training burdens.

“Eyoto was founded to bring precision and repeatability to one of the most fundamental exams in eye care,” said Simon Collingridge, CEO of Eyoto. “DigitalOptometrics shares that philosophy at a foundational level. This partnership is about enabling better care through consistency and automation, all within workflows clinicians already trust.”

The result is a more complete remote care model, one that supports ophthalmologists and optometrists with dependable data, optimized workflows, and the confidence that each exam meets a consistent clinical standard.

Importantly, the exam remains in the clinic, preserving established care pathways while enhancing them through automation and remote collaboration. For practices, this means improved efficiency, reduced dependence on specialized operator skill, and expanded capacity to deliver care without compromising quality.

Vision Expo East attendees are invited to experience the next evolution of the DigitalOptometrics platform firsthand and see how remote ophthalmic care continues to advance beyond traditional limitations.

About DigitalOptometrics

DigitalOptometrics is a leading digital health platform and software technology company transforming the delivery of comprehensive eye exams. Our tele-optometry solution enables licensed optometrists to provide comprehensive eye exams remotely, in real-time, using modern diagnostic equipment already in use at the clinic or sourced with our support. The platform includes AI-powered refraction, multilingual support through automated language models, and high-definition video conferencing, ensuring a fast, accurate, and patient-preferred experience. Providers can increase exam capacity, optimize operations, and expand access to quality care, seven days a week.

About Eyoto

Eyoto is a UK-based medtech company developing advanced ophthalmic imaging and digital diagnostic technologies that help modernize how eye care is delivered. Its flagship platform, Aetheia, is an automated 4K digital slit lamp that combines AI-enabled automation with local and fully remote control, supporting assisted clinical examinations through Eyoto’s proprietary Auto-Optometry capability. Designed to support consistent, high-quality assessments across multiple sites, Aetheia helps providers expand access to care, improve workflow efficiency, and enhance the patient experience through more scalable, sustainable service models.





