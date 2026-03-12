Summit Royalties Announces Agreement to Acquire Royalty on Newmont's Saddle North Deposit

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 1.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Saddle North deposit ("Saddle North") owned by Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") for consideration of C$5 million paid in shares of Summit ("Common Shares"). The acquisition is subject to conditions precedent which are customary for a transaction of this nature. Subject to satisfaction of conditions precedents, Summit expects to complete the acquisition in the near future.

"We are excited to announce this proposed acquisition of a large, high-quality royalty on Newmont's Saddle North project," commented Drew Clark, President and CEO of Summit. "The acquisition of the Saddle North royalty is highly accretive on a net asset value per share basis and provides exposure to a large gold-copper deposit under the stewardship of the world's largest gold producer. Having royalty coverage on a porphyry target that boasts nearly 9 Moz of gold and 4.8 Blbs of copper supports our mandate of providing Summit shareholders with high-quality precious metals exposure, and we are excited to have Newmont as the operator of the underlying asset as we continue to build our company on an accretive per-share basis."

Transaction Key Terms

Royalty Interest: 1% NSR royalty on the Saddle North deposit

1% NSR royalty on the Saddle North deposit Owner/Operator: Saddle North is owned by Newmont Corporation

Saddle North is owned by Newmont Corporation Consideration: C$5 million, to be paid in 2,832,861 Common Shares at a deemed price of $1.765 per Common Share, being the 20-day weighted average price of the Common Shares as of the date of the royalty purchase agreement for the NSR

C$5 million, to be paid in 2,832,861 Common Shares at a deemed price of $1.765 per Common Share, being the 20-day weighted average price of the Common Shares as of the date of the royalty purchase agreement for the NSR Buyback Option: Newmont may repurchase 50% of the NSR royalty for C$750,000 at any time during the five-year period commencing on the date Saddle North is put into commercial production

Newmont may repurchase 50% of the NSR royalty for C$750,000 at any time during the five-year period commencing on the date Saddle North is put into commercial production Mineral Resource: The Saddle North Technical Report (as defined herein) reported indicated resources containing approximately 3.47 Moz Au and 1.81 Blbs Cu and inferred resources containing approximately 5.46 Moz Au and 2.98 Blbs Cu(1)





Saddle North is a gold-rich copper porphyry deposit located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia, Canada. Newmont acquired Saddle North in 2021, prior to which Saddle North was owned by GT Gold Corp., which published a maiden mineral resource estimate for the project in 2020 (see Saddle North Technical Report (as defined herein)). The maiden mineral resource estimate in the Saddle North Technical Report includes 1.81 Blbs of copper and 3.47 Moz of gold contained in indicated mineral resource category, and 2.98 Blbs of copper and 5.46 Moz of gold contained in the inferred mineral resource category. Mineralization at Saddle North remains open at depth and to the northwest and southeast, while additional upside potential exists from near-mine exploration success.(1)

Saddle North is located in a top-tier mining jurisdiction in the Golden Triangle, with strong access to existing infrastructure, power, and a capable workforce.(1) Saddle North is situated near the Red Chris mine, which is currently operated by Newmont.

Saddle North Resources(1)

Grade

Contained Tonnes Cu

Au Ag Cu Au Ag Category (Mt) (%)

(g/t) (g/t) (Mlbs) (Koz) (Koz) O/P

Indicated 217 0.25% 0.29 0.65 1,177 2,014 4,550 Inferred 254 0.22% 0.24 0.53 1,232 1,956 4,350 Total 471 0.23% 0.26 0.59 2,409 3,970 8,900 U/G

Indicated 81 0.35% 0.56 1.16 635 1,457 3,030 Inferred 289 0.27% 0.38 0.78 1,750 3,499 7,290 Total 370 0.29% 0.42 0.87 2,385 4,956 10,320 Total

Indicated 298 0.28% 0.36 0.79 1,809 3,471 7,580 Inferred 543 0.25% 0.31 0.67 2,982 5,455 11,640 Total 841 0.26% 0.33 0.71 4,791 8,926 19,220



Notes:

(1) Scientific and technical information regarding Saddle North in this news release has been derived from, and is supported by, the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Saddle North Copper-Gold Project, Tatogga Property" dated August 20, 2020 (with an effective date of July 6, 2020), which was prepared for GT Gold Corp. by Richard Flynn, P.Geo, Next Mine Consulting (the "Saddle North Technical Report"). Readers are encouraged to review the full text of the Saddle North Technical Report for the assumptions, qualifications and limitations contained therein, which is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under GT Gold Corp.'s issuer profile.

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit's mandate is to build its portfolio on a disciplined, per-share accretive basis through royalty and streaming acquisitions that deliver high-quality precious metals exposure and long-term cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions. The Corporation's registered office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SUMMIT ROYALTIES LTD.

Drew Clark

President and Chief Executive Officer

Summit Royalties Ltd.

For more information, contact:

Connor Pugliese, Vice President, Corporate Development

info@summit-royalties.com

+1 (289) 380-1960

Technical and Third-Party Information

Information regarding Saddle North in this news release is based on information publicly disclosed by the current or former owners or operators of Saddle North and information available in the public domain as at the date hereof. Such information has not been independently verified by the Corporation. Although the Corporation does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such third-party information is complete or accurate.

Qualified Person

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Breger, who is independent of the Corporation and a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-looking Statements

