Mining M&A Deal Trends Report 2025-2026 - Opportunities Lie in Aligning with Disruptive Themes with Billion Dollar Mega-Deals Rising 68% from 2024

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Mining M&A Deals 2025 - Top Themes" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2025 in the Mining Sector.



The global mining market in 2025 witnessed deals worth $139 billion, a jump of 35% compared to 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $97 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 68% compared to 2024.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2025 in the Mining Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2025 in the Mining Sector

Reasons to Buy

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in mining sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Mining M&A Market - 2025

Mining M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

Contact the Publisher

Companies Featured

Anglo American

Borouge

Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Akzo Nobel

Coeur Mining Inc

Mitsui & Co

NewGenIvf Group

Shine I FIDC

Royal Gold Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Teck Resources (Teck)

Nova Chemicals

Occidental Chemical Corp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd; Akzo Nobel NV

New Gold Inc

VOC Group and AMB Holdings

Saxa

Braskem SA

Sandstorm Gold Ltd

Johnson Matthey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dbm4ln

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.