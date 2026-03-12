Major European Soccer Kit Supplier Business Analysis Report 2025-2026: The Influence of the 'Big Three' - Adidas, Nike and PUMA

Key opportunities in the European soccer kit supplier market include leveraging the growing influence of adidas, Nike, and PUMA, capitalizing on the Premier League's high revenue potential, and utilizing comprehensive market trends for strategic planning. Soccer's global popularity also offers significant brand expansion prospects.

 Research and Markets

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of Major European Soccer Kit Supplier Markets 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report takes a deep dive into the highest divisions of European soccer, highlighting ten domestic leagues. The report explores the kit supplier market at a domestic and continental level. In looking at the market across ten leagues, the report highlights key trends in the market and evidences the main brands involved.

The Premier League continues to generate the highest revenue from kit rights, at a league level. The influence of the 'big three' - adidas, Nike and PUMA is growing. The overall market in European soccer largely shows strong growth.

Key Highlights

  Over of the market
  • League specific breakdown
  • Year-on-year analysis
  • Influence of the 'big three'

Report Scope

  • The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across kit rights in European soccer. The report aims to break down one of the key main commercial revenue streams for competing teams in elite European competition. It also offers a comprehensive year-on-year analysis to highlight the trends since the 2020/21 season.

Reasons to Buy

  • Soccer in European is the biggest and most popular in global market for club activity. Its teams include many of the biggest around the world and include many of the biggest and most popular athletes. The report highlights the main brands involved and their strategic direction on the continent.

Key Topics Covered:

1.Overview

2. League by league breakdown

3. Overall Market

4. Appendix

List of Tables

  • League Kit Supplier Revenue
  • Brand Spend per league
  • Year-on-year change
  • New deals in 2025-26
  • Partnership history and deal length
  • Six-season change
  • Influence of the 'big three'

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvkc1i

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
