Construction M&A Deal Trends Intelligence Report 2026: Opportunities in Mega-deals and Disruptive Themes Shaping the Industry

This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in 2025 in the Construction Sector.



The global construction market in 2025 witnessed deals worth $93 billion, a growth of 31% compared to 2024. The sector recorded deal value worth $64 billion mega-deals (defined as any deal valued at more than $1 billion), an increase of 43% compared to 2024.



Report Scope

This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in 2025 in the Construction Sector

It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in 2025 in the Construction Sector

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in construction sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Review of the Construction M&A Market - 2025

Construction M&A Deals Analysis by Geography - 2025

Further Reading

Report Authors

Appendix 1: Deal Selection Criteria

Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology

Companies Feartured

QXO

Lowe's Companies Inc

James Hardie Industries

SRS Distribution Inc

MasterBrand

Iberdrola SA

HNI Corp

Holcim Ltd

CRH, Inc

Daiwa House Industry Co Ltd

Beacon Roofing Supply

Foundation Building Materials Inc

The AZEK Co

GMS Inc

American Woodmark

Neoenergia SA

Steelcase Inc

Xella International GmbH

Eco Material Technologies Inc

Sumitomo Densetsu Co Ltd

