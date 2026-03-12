Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Industry Outlook and Trends Report, H1 2026 - Massive CCUS Project Pipeline Targets Over 950 Mtpa Capacity by 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CCUS Market Outlook and Trends - H1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CCUS market is at an important juncture, where the execution of the current pipeline will be key to market scaling and securing the technology's position as a decarbonization pathway alongside other high-growth low-carbon technologies.



Over the course of 2025, 42 projects, including both capture and storage facilities, started operations. This resulted in annual CCS capacity increasing by 25% from 2024. While this represents significant sector progress, rates of deployment remain low compared to the total bank of announced projects, with over 650 projects aiming to start operations between 2026 and 2030, based on project announcements.



Despite a large pipeline of CCUS projects, current rates of project deployment remain slow, with 42 projects starting operations over the course of 2025. Based on the current slate of project announcements, over 950mtpa of annual CCS capacity across capture and storage projects aims to enter operations by the end of the decade. This compares to the IEA's Net Zero Scenario requirements of 1GtCO2 removal by 2030, indicating an undershoot even under a 100% project completion rate scenario.



Key Highlights

The United States continues to lead for both active CCUS projects, as well as capacity across upcoming developments. Despite concerns of repeal, the retention of the 45Q tax credit has helped to restore some confidence to the country's CCUS market. However, the withdrawal of $3.7B of funding in June 2025 from carbon capture, as well as other clean energy demonstration projects, has also dampened market expectations.

Furthermore, ongoing uncertainty remains surrounding the status of federal funding for two of the largest direct air capture (DAC) facilities in the US, significantly hampering the scaling of more emerging technology pathways in the US.

The UK also continues to rank highly, facilitated by the capacity associated with the projects that form part of its track 1 and 2 clusters. Other notable developments include 3 UK CCUS projects reaching FID across 2025.

Report Scope

Snapshot of CCUS capacity growth over the past year

CCUS capacity outlook, 2021 - 2030

Regional breakdown of CCUS capacity

Leading countries for CCUS capacity at the end of the decade.

Largest upcoming carbon capture projects

Largest upcoming carbon storage projects

Carbon capture adoption across facility industries

Leading owners of CCS capacity

CCUS deal activity throughout 2025

Recent CCUS related M&A activity

Key CCUS policy developments

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the CCUS capacity outlook in the run up to 2030.

Identify the market trends and key players in CCUS technology.

Understand patterns of CCUS project development and adoption.

Understand how and where the market is growing as it scales to become a key technology for the global energy transition.

Track CCUS-related deal activity over the course of 2025.

Learn about the latest CCUS policy developments.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Quarterly snapshot

CCUS Capacity Outlook

Active and upcoming capacity

CCUS capacity outlook

Leading regions and countries for CCUS

Large-scale upcoming capture projects

Leading CO2 storage projects

Leading sectors for CCUS adoption

Leading owners of CCUS capacity.

Leading CCUS contractors

CCUS-related deal activity

Key CCUS policy developments

Companies Featured

