Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Industry Outlook and Trends Report, H1 2026 - Massive CCUS Project Pipeline Targets Over 950 Mtpa Capacity by 2030

The global CCUS market is at an important juncture, where the execution of the current pipeline will be key to market scaling and securing the technology's position as a decarbonization pathway alongside other high-growth low-carbon technologies.
Over the course of 2025, 42 projects, including both capture and storage facilities, started operations. This resulted in annual CCS capacity increasing by 25% from 2024. While this represents significant sector progress, rates of deployment remain low compared to the total bank of announced projects, with over 650 projects aiming to start operations between 2026 and 2030, based on project announcements.
Despite a large pipeline of CCUS projects, current rates of project deployment remain slow, with 42 projects starting operations over the course of 2025. Based on the current slate of project announcements, over 950mtpa of annual CCS capacity across capture and storage projects aims to enter operations by the end of the decade. This compares to the IEA's Net Zero Scenario requirements of 1GtCO2 removal by 2030, indicating an undershoot even under a 100% project completion rate scenario.
Key Highlights
- The United States continues to lead for both active CCUS projects, as well as capacity across upcoming developments. Despite concerns of repeal, the retention of the 45Q tax credit has helped to restore some confidence to the country's CCUS market. However, the withdrawal of $3.7B of funding in June 2025 from carbon capture, as well as other clean energy demonstration projects, has also dampened market expectations.
- Furthermore, ongoing uncertainty remains surrounding the status of federal funding for two of the largest direct air capture (DAC) facilities in the US, significantly hampering the scaling of more emerging technology pathways in the US.
- The UK also continues to rank highly, facilitated by the capacity associated with the projects that form part of its track 1 and 2 clusters. Other notable developments include 3 UK CCUS projects reaching FID across 2025.
Report Scope
- Snapshot of CCUS capacity growth over the past year
- CCUS capacity outlook, 2021 - 2030
- Regional breakdown of CCUS capacity
- Leading countries for CCUS capacity at the end of the decade.
- Largest upcoming carbon capture projects
- Largest upcoming carbon storage projects
- Carbon capture adoption across facility industries
- Leading owners of CCS capacity
- CCUS deal activity throughout 2025
- Recent CCUS related M&A activity
- Key CCUS policy developments
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Quarterly snapshot
- CCUS Capacity Outlook
- Active and upcoming capacity
- CCUS capacity outlook
- Leading regions and countries for CCUS
- Large-scale upcoming capture projects
- Leading CO2 storage projects
- Leading sectors for CCUS adoption
- Leading owners of CCUS capacity.
- Leading CCUS contractors
- CCUS-related deal activity
- Key CCUS policy developments
Companies Featured
- Drax Group Plc
- Navajo Transitional Energy Co
- Alaska Gasline Development Corp
- BW Group Ltd
- Clean Hydrogen Works LLC
- Exxon Mobil Corp
- Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd
- Calpine Corp
- RWE AG
- Progressive Energy Ltd
- Sumitomo Corp
- Nebraska Public Power District
- Metsa Group
- Synergia Energy Ltd
- Petroliam Nasional Bhd
- BP Plc
- Equinor ASA
- TotalEnergies Se
- Enhance Energy Inc
- Chevron Corp
- Harbour Energy Plc
- Linde Plc
- Saudi Arabian Oil co
- Slb NV
- Blue Sky Infrastructure LLC
- Summit Agricultural Group
- The Mitchell Group Inc
- Basin Electric Power Coop
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
- CF Industries Holdings Inc
- Air Products and Chemicals
- Archer Daniels Midland Co
- China Three Gorges Corp
- Occidental Petroleum Corp
- Storegga Geotechnologies Ltd
- Eni SpA
- Capsol Technologies AS
- Technip Energies NV
- Det Norske Veritas Holding AS
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industires Ltd
- Worley Ltd
- Baker Hughes Co
- Everellence SE
- Honeywell International Inc
- John Wood Group Plc
- McDermott International Ltd
- MOF Technologies Ltd
- Multiconsult ASA
- Kent PLC
- XCD Ltd
- Arjun Infrastructure Partners Ltd
- Bigadan AS
- Targa Resources Corp
- Stakeholder Midstream LLC
- Apollo Global Management Inc
- Kelvion Holding GmbH
- Hatch Blue Ltd
- MOL Switch LLC
- SGInnovate
- Twynam Funds Management Pty Ltd
- Idemitsu Americas Holdings Corporation
- Clocktower Ventures
- Vycarb Inc
- Equitix Ltd
- Viridor Ltd.
