- EMEA Gambling & Betting Sponsorship Analysis Report 2025-2026 Featuring bet365, Betano, Betway, Loterie Nationale Belgique, and Unibet

This report provides an overview of the gambling and betting sector across the EMEA region globally. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Between 2020 and 2024, gambling and betting brands rapidly increased their sports sponsorship investments in EMEA, but growth is expected to slow due to regulatory pressures and changing public sentiment. Soccer overwhelmingly dominates gambling and betting sector sponsorship in EMEA for 2025, with annual deal values surpassing all other sports due to its unmatched audience, year-round activity, and critical role in betting turnover and marketing.

Shirt and title sponsorships offer top deal values for gambling brands due to their visibility, but Premier League regulations will phase out front-of-shirt gambling sponsors by 2026, shifting brand investment to less prominent assets. Europe dominates EMEA gambling and betting sports sponsorship due to its regulated markets, major soccer leagues, and strong consumer engagement, with global partnerships offering broader reach and higher deal values than in the Middle East and Africa.

In 2025, EMEA betting sponsorships are heavily concentrated around high-value UEFA deals, especially the Champions League, with the rest split between major international partnerships and domestic soccer agreements. In 2025, Betano leads EMEA sports sponsorship spending among gambling brands, driven by prominent UEFA and domestic soccer partnerships, as well as multi-sport agreements extending its reach beyond soccer.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information and Background



2. Market Insights



3. Sector Analysis



4. Case Study



5. Brand Analysis



6. Appendix

Companies Featured

bet365

Betano

Betway

Loterie Nationale Belgique

Unibet

