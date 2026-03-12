Bimergen Energy to Present its $2B Growth Strategy at the LD Micro 16th Annual Invitational

Newport Beach, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESS.WS), a developer, owner, and operator of utility-scale and distributed battery energy storage systems (BESS) across the United States, today announced that the Company will participate in the LD Micro 16th Annual Invitational, taking place May 17-19 , 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Bimergen’s Co-CEO, Bob Brilon, will deliver a corporate presentation and conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. Details regarding the Company’s presentation time will be announced in May.

The LD Micro Invitational is one of the premier investor conferences focused on microcap companies, bringing together leading institutional investors and emerging growth companies for presentations and networking opportunities.

Bimergen plans to discuss status of the projects moving towards being operational in Texas in the near term, $2 billion growth strategy from its development pipeline of battery energy storage projects totaling approximately 2.0 GW of estimated capacity across key U.S. power markets, including ERCOT, PJM, WECC, and MISO. Bimergen will also discuss the simple energy arbitrage revenue model that capitalizes on the increasing demand and increasing prices for electricity while making more power available to the grid when it is needed. Bimergen’s strategy is technology agnostic, which makes them unique, and focused on owning and operating these revenue producing battery storage farms. Bimergen’s strategy includes the use of long-term offtake agreements that support stable, contract-backed revenue streams

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation (NYSE American: BESS, BESSWS) is a U.S.-based independent power producer specializing in the development, ownership, and operation of standalone battery energy storage systems (BESS). Bimergen develops utility-scale and distributed storage projects designed to provide grid reliability, renewable integration, and flexible energy solutions. Bimergen manages the full project lifecycle, including site selection, permitting, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations. Its portfolio spans multiple power markets across the United States.

For more information about Bimergen Energy, please visit www.bimergen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Bimergen Energy Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Bimergen Energy Corporation undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com