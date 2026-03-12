XOMA Royalty to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 18, 2026

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty announced today it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, March 18. The Company will host a webcast on March 18, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be accessible on the “News & Events” page in the Investors section of XOMA Royalty’s website (www.investors.xoma.com/news-events). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

