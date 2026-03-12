G Mining Ventures Reports Year-End 2025 Mineral Reserves and Resources; Gold Reserves Increase 221% to 6.52 Moz

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves total 6.52 Moz of gold at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au as of December 31, 2025, representing a 221% year-over-year increase.

Global Mineral Resources : 9.17 Moz Measured and Indicated and 1.17 Moz Inferred across the Corporation's portfolio of assets.

BROSSARD, Quebec, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (“GMIN” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:GMIN, OTCQX:GMINF) reports its consolidated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (“MRMR”) as of December 31, 2025, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014 Edition). The year-end (“YE”) 2025 update reflects an increase in the Corporation's reserve base, driven by the publication of the Oko West Feasibility Study (“FS”). Unless otherwise stated, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

“Today's mineral reserve update positions G Mining Ventures with significant strategic optionality,” commented Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer. “We now have a cash-generating asset at Tocantinzinho supporting the construction of Oko West, one of the largest gold projects under construction globally, while advancing Gurupi through technical studies. This three-asset platform provides multiple pathways to production growth, portfolio diversification, and exploration upside. With Oko West advancing toward first gold pour in H2 2027 and Gurupi's development roadmap taking shape, we are building a diversified, long-life portfolio positioned for sustained growth well into the next decade.”

YE 2025 MRMR Summary

As of December 31, 2025, GMIN reports the following consolidated MRMR:

Table 1 - Consolidated Mineral Resources by Project - Inclusive of Reserves (Effective Dec 31, 2025)

Project Measured Indicated Total M&I Inferred Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Tocantinzinho 23,986 1.20 927 23,669 1.32 1,001 47,655 1.26 1,928 342 1.28 14 Oko West - - - 80,259 2.10 5,407 80,259 2.10 5,407 5,127 2.36 390 Gurupi - - - 43,512 1.31 1,830 43,512 1.31 1,830 18,518 1.29 770 Total 23,986 1.20 927 147,440 1.74 8,238 171,426 1.67 9,165 23,987 1.52 1,174

Notes: Gold price assumption $1,950/oz. Tonnages and ounces rounded to nearest thousand. See Appendix C for full assumptions.

Table 2 - Consolidated Mineral Reserves by Project (Effective Dec 31, 2025)

Project Proven Probable Total P&P Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Tocantinzinho 25,545 1.14 939 24,240 1.20 935 49,784 1.17 1,874 Oko West - - - 76,555 1.89 4,642 76,555 1.89 4,642 Total 25,545 1.14 939 100,795 1.72 5,577 126,339 1.60 6,516

Notes: Gold price assumption $1,800/oz. Tonnages and ounces rounded to nearest thousand. See Appendix C for full assumptions.

Figure 1 - Mineral Reserve Reconciliation (koz Au)





The 221% year-over-year increase in Mineral Reserves reflects the addition of 4.64 Moz from the Feasibility Study at Oko West Project despite depletion at Tocantinzinho (“TZ”) following the first full year of commercial production. At Oko West, ~88% of resources were converted into mineral reserves. This is a positive indicator of geological confidence and resource maturity, also demonstrated by the conversion of 2.40 Moz of Inferred Resources (YE 2024) into the Indicated category, reducing Inferred ounces to 1.17 Moz at year-end 2025.

Tocantinzinho Gold Mine, Pará State, Brazil

TZ achieved commercial production in H2 2024 and completed its first full year of operations in 2025, processing ~189 koz of gold for total production of 172 koz of gold, reflecting the asset's transition into a steady-state cash-generating operation. As of December 31, 2025, the asset reports 1.87 Moz of Proven and Probable Reserves at 1.17 g/t Au. The 2026 exploration budget is set at $8–10 million with the intent of discovering the next deposit within the TZ land package.

Oko West Project, Guyana

Following the completion of the 2025 Feasibility Study, Oko West reports 4.64 Moz of Proven and Probable Reserves at 1.89 g/t Au. The FS outlines a robust 12.3-year mine life with average annual production of ~350,000 oz. Construction is advancing on schedule, with 60% of detailed engineering completed to date and targeting 100% completion in Q3 2026. First gold production is targeted for H2 2027, with commercial production anticipated in January 2028. The Corporation notes that mineralization identified through exploration drilling conducted after the completion of the FS has not been included in the 2025 year-end mineral resource estimate, representing potential future reserve growth as the project advances.

Gurupi Project, Maranhão State, Brazil

The Gurupi Project, located in northeastern Brazil, reports 1.83 Moz of Indicated Resources and 0.77 Moz of Inferred Resources as of year-end 2025, establishing it as the third pillar of GMIN’s multi-asset portfolio. The project continues to advance through technical studies, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) targeted for H2 2026. The 2026 exploration budget for Gurupi totals $21 million, supporting resource definition drilling, the resumption of regional exploration programs, and the advancement of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”), which is expected to be filed in H2 2026.

2026 Catalysts

Oko West Construction: Completion of detailed engineering Q3 2026;

Gurupi Milestones: ESIA filing H2 2026; Updated MRE & PEA H2 2026

Exploration Update across Portfolio: $42–50M total budget; 110,000 m drill program





Qualified Person

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed by Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Vice President Geology & Resources of GMIN, a QP as defined in National Instrument NI 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metal projects to capitalize on the value uplift from successful mine development. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored in mining-friendly jurisdictions: Brazil, with the Tocantinzinho Gold Mine and the Gurupi Project as well as Guyana, with the Oko West Project. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol “GMIN”.

Appendix A: Consolidated Mineral Reserves by Project & Mining Method (Effective Dec 31, 2025)

Project / Proven Probable Total P&P Mining Method Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Stockpiles Tocantinzinho 7,135 0.73 167 - - - 7,135 0.73 167 Total 7,135 0.73 167 - - - 7,135 0.73 167 In-Pit Tocantinzinho 18,410 1.30 772 24,240 1.20 935 42,650 1.24 1,706 Oko West - - - 62,374 1.57 3,156 62,374 1.57 3,156 Total 18,410 1.30 772 86,614 1.47 4,091 105,024 1.44 4,862 Underground Oko West - - - 14,181 3.26 1,486 14,181 3.26 1,486 Total - - - 14,181 3.26 1,486 14,181 3.26 1,486 Total Tocantinzinho 25,545 1.14 939 24,240 1.20 935 49,784 1.17 1,874 Oko West - - - 76,555 1.89 4,642 76,555 1.89 4,642 Total 25,545 1.14 939 100,795 1.72 5,577 126,339 1.60 6,516

Appendix B: Consolidated Mineral Resources by Project and Mining Method - Inclusive of Reserves (Effective Dec 31, 2025)

Project / Measured Resources Indicated Resources M&I Resources Inferred Resources Mining Method Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces Tonnes Grade Ounces kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au kt g/t Au koz Au Stockpiles Tocantinzinho 7,135 0.73 167 - - - 7,135 0.73 167 - - - Total 7,135 0.73 167 - - - 7,135 0.73 167 - - - In-Pit Tocantinzinho 16,851 1.40 760 23,669 1.32 1,001 40,520 1.35 1,761 342 1.28 14 Oko West - - - 73,035 2.00 4,689 73,035 2.00 4,689 1,542 1.06 52 Gurupi - - - 43,512 1.31 1,830 43,512 1.31 1,830 18,518 1.29 770 Total 16,851 1.40 760 140,216 1.67 7,520 157,067 1.64 8,280 20,402 1.27 836 Underground Oko West - - - 7,223 3.09 718 7,223 3.09 718 3,585 2.93 337 Total - - - 7,223 3.09 718 7,223 3.09 718 3,585 2.92 337 Total Tocantinzinho 23,986 1.20 927 23,669 1.32 1,001 47,655 1.26 1,928 342 1.28 14 Oko West - - - 80,259 2.10 5,407 80,259 2.10 5,407 5,127 2.36 390 Gurupi - - - 43,512 1.31 1,830 43,512 1.31 1,830 18,518 1.29 770 Total 23,986 1.20 927 147,440 1.74 8,238 171,426 1.67 9,165 23,987 1.52 1,174

Appendix C: Notes & Assumptions

The Mineral Resources described above have been prepared in accordance with the standards of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (“CIM”) (2014) and the best practices described by CIM (2019). Rounding of values to the '000s may result in apparent discrepancies. Mineral resources are inclusive of mineral reserves. The classification has been classified as Measured, Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources according to drill spacing. The density has been applied based on measurements taken on drill core and assigned in the block model by weathering type and lithology. Tonnage has been expressed in the metric system, and gold metal content has been expressed in troy ounces. The tonnages have been rounded to the nearest 1,000 tonnes, and the metal content has been rounded to the nearest 1,000 ounces. Totals may not add up due to rounding errors. These Mineral Resources assume no mining dilution and losses.



Project specific MRMR disclosures are as follows:

Gurupi The Qualified Person for the Gurupi MRE is Pascal Delisle, P.Geo. (OGQ #1378) and is not considered “independent” of the corporation within the meaning of section 1.5 of NI 43-101. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is February 3, 2025. The cut-offs used to report Contact and Blanket Mineral Resources are 0.34 g/t Au in transition and 0.35 g/t Au in rock; for Chega Tudo are 0.36 g/t Au in transition and 0.37 g/t Au in rock. No Measured Mineral Resource has been estimated for Gurupi. This MRE is based on subblock models with a main block size of 5 m × 5 m × 5 m, with subblocks of 1.25 m × 1.25 m × 1.25 m for Cipoeiro (Blanket and Contact deposits) and a main block size of 5 m × 5 m × 5 m, with subblocks of 2.5 m × 1.25 m × 2.5 m for Chega Tudo, and have been reported inside an optimized pit shell. Gold grades were interpolated with 1 m composites using Ordinary Kriging for all mineralized domains. Open pit optimization parameters and cut-off grades assumptions are as follows:

• Gold price of $1,950/oz.

• Total ore-based costs for Cipoeiro (Blanket and Contact deposits) of $16.50/t for transition with a 85.0% processing recovery and $17.00/t for rock based on 85.0% processing recovery.

• Total ore-based costs for Chega Tudo deposits of $18.50/t for transition with a 88.9% processing recovery and $19.00/t for rock based on 88.9% processing recovery.

• Cipoeiro overall open pit slope angles of 47° in transitional and 47° in rock.

• Chega Tudo deposits overall pit slope angles of 45° in transitional and 45° in rock.

• Royalty rate of 6.75%. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves as they have not demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this news release are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these resources as indicated or measured; however, it is reasonably expected that most of the Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.



Tocantinzinho

The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resources Estimate is Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Ph.D., P.Geo (OGQ #2106), for the Mineral Reserve estimate is Antoine Champagne, P.Eng. (OIQ #137814) . Effective date of the estimates is December 31, 2025. Based on regular block models with a block size of 5 m × 5 m × 5 m, and reported inside an optimized pit shell. Gold grades were interpolated with 2 m composites using Ordinary Kriging for all mineralized domains. Gold price assumption: $1,950/oz for Resources and $1,800/oz for Reserves. Cut-off grades (Resources): 0.35 g/t (tailings), 0.47 g/t (saprolite), 0.39 g/t (rock). Cut-off grades (Reserves): 0.38 g/t (tailings), 0.50 g/t (saprolite), 0.42 g/t (rock). Metallurgical recovery varies from 70.8% (saprolite) to 90.0% (rock). Royalty rate: 3%.



Oko West

Mineral Reserves are estimated using a long-term gold price of $1,800/oz. Mineral Resources are estimated using a gold price of $1,950/oz. The qualified person for the Mineral Reserve estimate is Alexandre Burelle, P.Eng. (OIQ #5019855), Mine planning and financial analysis consultant, G Mining Services Inc. The qualified person for the Mineral Resource estimate is Christian Beaulieu, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist, G Mining Services Inc. (OGQ #1072). Mineral Resource for Open Pit are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.38, 0.34, and 0.30 g/t Au for Rock, Transition, and Saprolite/Alluvium/Colluvium. Mineral Resource for Underground Mine are estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.35 g/t Au. Mineral Reserves for Open Pit are estimated at a cut-off grade of 0.41, 0.37, and 0.33 g/t Au for Rock, Transition, and Saprolite. The Open Pit Strip Ratio is 6.83:1 and Dilution factor is 14%. Mineral Reserves for Underground Mine are estimated at a cut-off grade of 1.70 g/t Au. The underground mine dilution factor is 10% including 4% for the backfill. For the underground a minimum mining width of 5 m was used. The numbers may not sum due to rounding; rounding followed the recommendations in NI 43-101. The mine design and Mineral Reserve estimate have been completed to a level appropriate for feasibility studies. The Mineral Reserve estimate stated herein is consistent with the CIM definitions and is suitable for public reporting. Average Gold Recovery: 93%. Royalty rate: 8% (Open Pit), 3% (Underground). After-Tax NPV5% of $2,163 million at $2,500/oz gold price.





