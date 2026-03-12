Myopia and Pediatric Myopia Progression Market View 2026: Strong Clinical Momentum as 28 Therapeutic Candidates Advance Across Late-Stage and Mid-Stage Trials

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myopia and Pediatric Myopia Progression: Market View" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in Myopia and Pediatric Myopia Progression Therapeutics.

In 2024 and 2029, China is anticipated to have the highest number of total prevalent adult cases of myopia, representing a large portion of global cases. Currently, myopia and pediatric myopia progression have no FDA-approved drug for treatment. Atropine sulfate is the primary established treatment prescribed for significantly slowing axial eye growth and preventing myopia from getting worse.

The myopia and pediatric myopia progression pipeline holds 28 molecules, with three assets in the pre-registration stage, nine assets in Phase III development, and another seven in Phase II. Over the past decade, 286 clinical trials were conducted on myopia and pediatric myopia progression. The year with the most studies initiated was 2021, with 38 trials, followed by 2023 with 37 trials.

During the past 34 months, one merger and acquisition and seven strategic alliances involving companies developing myopia and pediatric myopia progression assets were completed globally. The myopia and pediatric myopia progression market is likely to see an influx of drugs in the near term, with two products in pre-registration and nine products in Phase III development.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface

1.1 Contents

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 List of Tables and Figures

1.4 Abbreviations



2 Key Findings



3 Disease Landscape

3.1 Disease Overview

3.2 Epidemiology Overview

3.3 Treatment Overview



4 Marketed Drugs Assessment

4.1 Leading Marketed Drugs

4.2 Overview by Mechanism of Action

4.3 Overview by Molecule Type

4.4 Product Profiles and Sales Forecast



5 Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment

5.1 Annual Cost of Therapy

5.2 Time to Pricing and Reimbursement



6 Pipeline Drugs Assessment

6.1 Mid-to-late-stage Pipeline Drugs

6.2 Overview by Development Stage

6.3 Overview by Mechanism of Action

6.4 Overview by Molecule Type

6.5 Drug Specific Phase Transition Success Rate (PTSR) and Likelihood of Approval (LoA)

6.6 Therapy Area and Indication-specific PTSR and LoA



7 Clinical Trials Assessment

7.1 Historical Overview

7.2 Overview by Phase

7.3 Overview by Status

7.4 Overview by Phase for Ongoing and Planned Trials

7.5 Trials with Virtual Components

7.6 Overview of Trials by Geography

7.7 Single-Country and Multinational Trials by Region

7.8 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Phase

7.9 Top 20 Sponsors with Breakdown by Status

7.10 Overview by Endpoint Status

7.11 Overview by Race and Ethnicity

7.12 Enrollment Data

7.13 Top 20 countries for Trial Sites

7.14 Top 20 Sites Globally

7.15 Feasibility Analysis - Geographic Overview

7.16 Feasibility Analysis - Benchmark Models



8 Deals Landscape

8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region

8.2 Recent Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances



9 Commercial Assessment

9.1 Key Market Players



10 Future Market Catalysts



11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Methodology - Sales Forecast

11.3 Methodology - Pricing and Reimbursement

11.4 Methodology - PTSR and LoA Analysis



