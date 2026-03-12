Rare Earths Mining Industry Review 2025-2026: Production, Reserves by Country, and World Rare Earths Prices

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rare Earths Mining (2026 Review)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The " Global Rare Earths Mining (2026 Review)" provides a comprehensive coverage on the Global rare earths mining industry. It provides data on rare earths production, reserves by country, and world rare earths prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global rare earths industry such as demand from end use sectors including permanent magnets, catalysts, polishing powders, metallurgical, glass, ceramics, battery alloys. It further profiles major rare earths producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects.



Global rare earths mine production is estimated to have increased by a modest 2.6% in 2025 to 390kt rare-earth-oxide (REO) equivalent. Growth was driven by the stable global supply chain and the continued dominance of China.



China holds a dominant position in the global rare earths market with 270Kt of REO equivalent, accounting 69.2% of global output in 2025, in line with the production quota. This dominance is even more pronounced in the processing sector, where China processes up to 90% of the world's rare earth elements. The US and Australia are the world's second- and third-largest producers, accounting for 13.1% and 7.4% of global production in 2025, respectively.



Heavy global reliance on China for rare earth processing has exposed supply risks, pushing emerging economies to rapidly invest in mining, refining and magnet manufacturing. Governments are now fast-tracking funding and partnerships to build local capacity and secure materials for manufacturing of EVs, defense and clean energy.



