Ghana Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2026 Featuring MTN Ghana, Telecel Ghana, AT Ghana - Near-term Opportunities, Competitive Dynamics, Evolution of Demand by Service and Technology/Platform

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ghana Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband and mobile as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Ghana.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation, and more.

Telecom services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, and mobile data markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Highlights

Report Scope

Total telecom service revenue in Ghana will increase at a CAGR of 3.9%, supported by revenue growth in mobile broadband and fixed broadband segments.

Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.9%, across the forecast period 2025-2030, driven by growing mobile internet subscriptions and growing data consumption, supported by increasing 4G subscriptions and the expected commercial launch of 5G services.

Fixed broadband revenue will increase at a CAGR of 13.5%, driven by broader network coverage and higher broadband adoption, supported by continued public and private sector investment in network expansion and upgrades.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom Services Market Outlook



4. Mobile Services Market



5. Fixed Services Market



6. Competitive Landscape and Company Snapshots

MTN Ghana

Telecel Ghana

AT Ghana

