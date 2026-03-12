The Future of Healthy Eating in an Aging Society Case Study Featuring Otsuka Pharma, Kring, Lidl, Morinaga Milk, Starbucks - Focus on the Unique Consumer Health Needs and Innovation Opportunities

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: The Future of Healthy Eating in an Aging Society" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report discusses the future of healthy eating in an aging society, focusing on the unique consumer health needs and innovation opportunities.



The report highlights the importance of providing decision-makers with timely insights through expert analysis, innovative solutions, and a unified platform. It emphasizes the challenges organizations face in predicting and navigating the future in a fast-paced world. The report also discusses the need for personalized health solutions and the role of technology in addressing consumer needs.



Report Scope

The global population, especially in larger economies, is aging rapidly, with no countries projected to experience a decline in the demographic of individuals aged over 60 from 2025 to 2030.

There is a significant demand for innovations that address consumer challenges in healthy eating as consumers face confusion over healthy eating due to unclear information and overwhelming choices.

Consumers generally pay attention to the content of fat, sugar, and calories when evaluating the healthiness of a product, indicating that successful weight management can be a key indicator of a healthy lifestyle.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the latest consumer sentiment toward healthy eating.

Understand consumers' challenges facing healthy eating and lifestyles.

Identify the key innovation opportunities in an aging society.

Plan for the future with expectations about the healthy eating innovations.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding consumers

Innovation opportunities

Takeaways

Appendix

Companies Featured

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Kring Holdings

Lidl GB

Morinaga Milk

Starbucks

