Critical Minerals Strategic Intelligence Report 2026: Energy Transition Acceleration Driving Unprecedented Demand - Opportunities in Lithium, Cobalt, Copper, Nickel, and REEs

Dublin, March 12, 2026 -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Critical Minerals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the global energy transition accelerates, it is driving unprecedented demand for critical minerals. Simultaneously, the technology sector demands materials with exceptional electrical, optical, and thermal properties, while the defense sector increasingly relies on these critical minerals for high-performance magnets, sensors, and other applications.
Key Highlights
- Sectors reliant on critical minerals face significant challenges due to critical supply-side risks in the mining sector. Four key risks stand out: mineral depletion, resource monopolization, geopolitics, and ESG.
- The near-term depletion of critical minerals raises concerns, especially amid instability in the mining market, which drives price volatility. Lower-grade ores complicate extraction, making it less efficient, particularly in the copper industry. Recycling will play a key role in diversifying supply chains.
- The concentration of critical minerals in specific regions creates uneven resource distribution and volatile market dynamics. For example, much of the world's lithium reserves are in South America, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) provides much of the world's cobalt, and Indonesia dominates nickel production. To secure supply chains, many nations, including the US and China, are funding infrastructure and energy projects in South America and Africa.
Report Scope
- This report provides an overview of the critical minerals theme.
- It looks at demand-side drivers for critical minerals, including electric vehicles, solar energy, wind energy, nuclear power, and hydrogen, and supply-side risks for critical minerals, including mineral depletion, resource monopolization, geopolitics, and ESG.
- The report includes analysis of critical mineral strategies by region, covering North America, Central and South America, Europe, China, Asia (excluding China), Africa, Australia, and the Middle East.
- It also incorporates profiles of key players in critical minerals mining.
Reasons to Buy
- This report examines in detail 15 minerals vital to the energy transition. Of these 15 minerals, The analyst has identified the five most critical: lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel, and rare earth elements (REEs). These minerals are imperative to the development of batteries as well as solar, wind, nuclear, and hydrogen energy
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Players
- Thematic Briefing
- Demand Drivers for Critical Minerals
- Supply-Side Risks for Critical Minerals
- Critical Minerals Strategies by Region
- Companies
- Glossary
- Further Reading
- Thematic Research Methodology
