Azerbaijan Construction Industry Report, H1 2026: Output to Grow by 3.5% in 2026, Driven by Investments in Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Transport and Non-Oil Sector - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Azerbaijan Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Azerbaijan to expand by 3.5% in real terms in 2026, supported by investments in oil and gas, renewable energy, and transport infrastructure projects, coupled with rising investment in the non-oil sector.

At the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum, held in Baku in September 2025, nearly 1,000 investment documents were signed for projects with a total value exceeding AZN17 billion ($10 billion). Of this amount, over AZN11.9 billion ($7 billion) is designated for non-oil sector projects.

Key agreements include a AZN1.2 billion ($700 million) joint venture between the local manufacturing company Dashkasan Iron Ore, and the specialized investment fund - Fonte GreenMet Investments Fund - for the construction of HBI plant in Shamkir district, to produce high-grade hot briquetted iron production; a AZN691.9 million ($407 million) public-private partnership with a Saudi Arabian power generation company ACWA Power for a Caspian Sea seawater desalination plant; and a AZN8.5 billion ($5 billion) cooperation deal with the UAE based real estate company Modon Holding to develop a "City within a City" around Lake Boyukshor.

In addition, numerous Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and partnerships were signed to boost electric bus production, create a Green Energy Industrial Park, establish a World Economic Forum Affiliate Center, attract up to AZN850 million ($500 million) in tourism and healthcare investments, and advance energy sector collaboration - all reflecting Azerbaijan's effort to diversify its economy and strengthen foreign investment ties.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 3.2% between 2027-30, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the government's plan to increase the installed renewables share from 18.8% in 2025 to 33.7% by 2027, 38% by 2030, and 42.5% by 2035.

In early January 2026, the government revealed that Azerbaijan is set to attract nearly AZN4.6 billion ($2.7 billion) in investment for renewable energy projects over the next two years, during which 10 new solar and wind power plants are planned to be commissioned with participation from international financial organizations, according to the Ministry of Finance.

These projects are expected to significantly increase the share of renewable energy in Azerbaijan's total energy production capacity, helping to raise the country's installed renewables share. The expansion is part of Azerbaijan's broader strategy to diversify its energy mix and boost green investment, contributing to its transition toward sustainable energy sources.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Azerbaijan, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3. Latest news and developments



4. Project analytics



5. Construction Market Data



6. Risk Profile



7. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oh0tv0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.