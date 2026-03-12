Morocco Construction Industry Report 2026: Output to Grow by 4.1% in 2026 Before Growing at an AAGR of 3.5% During 2027-2030, Supported by Investments in Line with the 2030 FIFA World Cup Preparations

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Morocco Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Morocco to expand by 4.1% in real terms in 2026, supported by an improvement in external demand, a rise in construction loans and increased investment in the infrastructure and energy projects.

According to the Moroccan High Commission for Planning (HCP), the construction industry's value-add rose by the construction industry's value-add rose by 5.6% year on year (YoY) in Q3 2025, following Y-o-Y growth rates of 6.7% in Q2 and 6.3% in Q1 2025. In October 2025, finance ministry of Morocco submitted the 2026 draft budget to the country's parliament, totaling MAD761.3 billion dirhams ($78.5 billion), with public investment targeted at MAD380 billion ($39.2 billion).



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to grow at an annual average rate of 3.5% between 2027 and 2030, supported by investment in infrastructure projects in line with the 2030 FIFA World Cup preparations, coupled with the government's plan for the expansion of high-speed rail projects by 2030 with an investment of MAD101.2 billion ($10.3 billion).

Growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government plans to increase the share of renewables in the nation's energy mix to over 52% by 2030, compared to 46% in 2025. This will include installation of 9.4GW of new renewable capacity of which 3.3GW is already under construction with an investment of MAD110 billion ($11.3 billion) as of October 2025.

This plan is part of the government's broader plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In another positive development the construction industry will also be supported by the government's infrastructure development program, under which the government aims to construct 7,000km of national roads and 24,000km of rural roads as well as planning to maintain 2,000km of roads annually with an estimated investment of MAD600.6 billion ($61.9 billion) by 2035.

Report Scope

Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Morocco, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile



4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants



6 Construction Market Data



7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7if0bc

