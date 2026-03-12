YieldMax® Introduces U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD)

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YieldMax® ETFs today announced the launch of the following ETF:

YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (NYSE: DDDD)

The Fund targets approximately double the annualized distribution yield of the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD).

Fund Overview

The YieldMax® U.S. Stocks Target Double Distribution ETF (DDDD) combines passive dividend equity exposure through long positions in the constituents of SCHD—which tracks the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index of high‑quality U.S. companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend history—with an actively managed options overlay that sells (writes) options on a select subset of SCHD holdings (including SCHD itself and its largest weighted equities) seeking to generate premium income. This approach seeks to enhance total return potential by pairing the stability of established dividend payers with the added income opportunity from options premiums.

Investment Objective

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income targeting double the distribution yield of SCHD. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investments linked to SCHD and the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index*. Distributions are not guaranteed and may vary over time.

DDDD is the first member of the YieldMax® Double Distribution ETF family and like all YieldMax® ETFs, it aims to deliver current income to investors. With respect to distributions, DDDD will seek to provide quarterly distributions .

About YieldMax®

YieldMax® ETFs was founded by ETF industry veterans with decades of experience in income-focused investments, options strategies, portfolio management, fund risk management, and fund operations.



*The Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of high-dividend-yielding stocks in the U.S. with a record of consistently paying dividends, selected for fundamental strength relative to their peers, based on financial ratios.

Important Information

Before investing, you should carefully consider each Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information are in the prospectus, a copy of which can be obtained by clicking here. Please read the prospectuses carefully before you invest.

A portion (sometimes significant) of the Fund’s distributions may be classified as return of capital (“ROC”) for financial or tax reporting purposes, which would decrease the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time.

The repeated payment of distributions by the Fund, if any, may significantly erode the Fund’s NAV and trading price over time.

While the Fund intends to pay distributions on a regular basis, there is no assurance in any given period that distributions will be made.

Tidal Investments, LLC is the adviser for all YieldMax® ETFs.

THE FUND, TRUST, AND ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH ANY UNDERLYING REFERENCE ASSET.

Risk Disclosures

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

SCHD Risk. The Fund invests in SCHD, which subjects the Fund to risks associated with the types of instruments in which SCHD invests, even though the Fund does not directly hold those investments. The value of SCHD will fluctuate over time based on the performance of the securities included in the Index, which may be affected by factors such as changes in general economic conditions, interest rates, company fundamentals, and market sentiment regarding dividend-paying stocks.

Call Writing Strategy Risk. The path dependency (i.e., the continued use) of the Fund’s call writing strategy will impact the extent that the Fund participates in the positive price returns of the underlying reference asset and, in turn, the Fund’s returns, both during the term of the sold call options and over longer periods.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk by virtue of its investments in options contracts. Transactions in some types of derivatives, including options, are required to be centrally cleared (“cleared derivatives”). In a transaction involving cleared derivatives, the Fund’s counterparty is a clearing house rather than a bank or broker. Since the Fund is not a member of clearing houses and only members of a clearing house (“clearing members”) can participate directly in the clearing house, the Fund will hold cleared derivatives through accounts at clearing members.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives are financial instruments that derive value from the underlying reference asset or assets, such as stocks, bonds, or funds (including ETFs), interest rates or indexes. The Fund’s investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities or other ordinary investments, including risk related to the market, imperfect correlation with underlying investments or the Fund’s other portfolio holdings, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation and legal restrictions.

Options Contracts. The use of options contracts involves investment strategies and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions. The prices of options are volatile and are influenced by, among other things, actual and anticipated changes in the value of the underlying instrument, including the anticipated volatility, which are affected by fiscal and monetary policies and by national and international political, changes in the actual or implied volatility or the reference asset, the time remaining until the expiration of the option contract and economic events.

Distribution Risk. As part of the Fund’s investment objective, the Fund seeks to provide current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will make a distribution in any given period. If the Fund does make distributions, the amounts of such distributions will likely vary greatly from one distribution to the next.

High Portfolio Turnover Risk. The Fund may actively and frequently trade all or a significant portion of the Fund’s holdings. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities held by the Fund, including options contracts, may be difficult to sell or be illiquid, particularly during times of market turmoil.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Price Participation Risk. The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by the underlying reference asset over the Call Period.

Indirect Investment Risk. The Index is not affiliated with the Trust, the Fund, the Adviser, or their respective affiliates and is not involved with this offering in any way.

