Buda Juice Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Dallas, TX, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buda Juice, Inc. (NYSE American: BUDA), $BUDA, pioneer of the new UltraFresh™ juice category for the supermarket fresh produce department with its cold-crafted, UltraFresh™ lemonades and citrus juices, today announced it intends to issue a press release before market open and host a conference call on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operational results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The Company expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings press release prior to the market open on March 26, 2026. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://budajuice.com/investors.

Dial-in and Webcast Information

Date/Time: Thursday, March 26, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Toll-Free (North America): (800) 715-9871

Toll/International: (646) 307-1963

Conference Call ID: 7817249

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/820275899



Replay Information

Toll-Free (North America) (800) 770-2030

Toll/International: (609) 800-9909

Conference Call ID: 7817249

Expiration: Thursday, April 2, 2026, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time

About Buda Juice

Buda Juice (NYSE American: BUDA) is the creator and pioneer of the Ultra Fresh™ category through an end-to-end cold chain platform that delivers always-cold, freshly crafted juices, lemonades and wellness shots to grocery retailers. The Company provides a turnkey alternative to shelf-stable beverages and in-store juicing, enabling retailers to offer truly fresh, clean-label products without added infrastructure or operational complexity. Its continuous 35°F cold chain from fruit to shelf delivers products with an 8 to 12-day shelf life that preserves authentic taste and nutrient quality while enabling efficient retail distribution.

Buda Juice’s proprietary cold-chain infrastructure enables the Company to scale the Ultra Fresh category nationally while maintaining the quality, safety and consistency required by leading grocery retailers, with a disciplined focus on profitability. Additional information about the Company can be found at https://budajuice.com.

