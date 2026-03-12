DCIP Geophysical Survey Completed on VR’s Bonita Porphyry Copper-Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VR Resources Limited (“VR” or the “Company”, TSX.V: VRR, FSE: 5VR; OTCBB: VRRCF) is pleased to announce that the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey is now complete over the Copper Queen target on the Company’s Bonita porphyry copper-gold project in Nevada.

The survey was completed on time, on schedule, and on budget.

The geophysical proposal and agreement for the survey at Bonita was scoped last Fall, in follow-up to the Company’s previous and extensive exploration on the property, including reconnaissance-level drilling. For Best Practice, the survey design was reviewed again, refined and finalized in-person with the team at Dias Geophysical, a leading provider of geophysical services, during the recent AME Mineral Exploration Conference held in Vancouver.

The target at Copper Queen has scale (see field photograph in Figure 1), and the DCIP survey is large, with a grid block of approximately 1.5 x 3.5 km covering the entire hilltop and surrounding lowlands.

The DIAS32 survey technology is state-of-the-art, and the resultant data are robust, as illustrated in Figure 2. The 3D resistivity model will contain in the order of 187,000 data points, and the IP model approximately 135,500 data points. Depth penetration for the 3-D modeling will be approximately 400 m.

Dr. Michael Gunning, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented: “We are excited to advance our exploration at Bonita, and pleased with the field execution by the DIAS team, on schedule and on budget.

The survey covers the entire hill at Copper Queen because it is interpreted to be an alteration lithocap, dominated by secondary albite and hematite alteration, and with copper veins at surface at the historic workings at the 1936 mine. The survey is designed to optimize the mapping of sulfide and alteration minerals at depth below the central part of the hill where the veins come to surface.

The goal of the survey is clear: to provide a precise exploration vector for follow-up drilling based on the surface mapping and exploration surveys completed to date by VR, and in particular, the porphyry-style copper-sulfide veining intersected in our initial, reconnaissance-style drilling at Copper Queen in 2017, for which there is a clear association in anomalous copper-gold geochemistry. Our target here is a buried, alkaline porphyry stock or breccia body with copper sulfide and gold that is central to the alteration, vein, dyke and breccia system that we have mapped and sampled on surface across the entire hilltop and surrounding lowlands.

We are excited to provide further details from new DCIP survey at Copper Queen when the data processing, inversions and 3D models become available.”





Figure 1. Annotated field photo of the hill at Copper Queen covered by the 3D-array, DCIP survey. The hill is interpreted to be an alteration lithocap. View is to the northwest from the main access road. The objective is to use the survey to map sub-surface sulfide density and vector towards a potential alkaline copper-gold porphyry stock beneath the hill.





Figure 2. Raw data shown in a preliminary point-cloud plot for the 3D-array DCIP geophysical survey now complete at Copper Queen. The data are robust: the final IP model for the 1.5 x 3.5 km block will have approximately 135,500 data points, with 187,000 data points generated for the resistivity model.

Technical information disclosed by the Company has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101. Technical information contained in this document, and on the Company's website, has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by the President & CEO, Dr. Michael Gunning, PhD, P.Geo., a non-independent Qualified Person.

VR is an established junior exploration company based in Vancouver. VR evaluates, explores and advances opportunities in copper, gold and critical metals in Nevada, USA, and Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Michael H. Gunning

President & CEO

