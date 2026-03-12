Tilray Medical, CC Pharma, and 14U Pharma Announce Strategic Alliance with “gesund leben” Cooperation and Alliance Healthcare Deutschland to Accelerate Market Expansion and Strengthen Pharmacy Access Across Germany

DENSBORN, Germany, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Pharma, the pharmaceutical division of Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), has announced a strategic partnership with Tilray Medical, CC Pharma, 14U Pharma, and “gesund leben” cooperation, which is operated by Alliance Healthcare Deutschland. As one of Germany’s largest pharmacy networks, Alliance Healthcare Deutschland runs 27 logistics centers across the country and supplies more than 10,000 pharmacies daily. This comprehensive distribution network is recognized as a leading support system for independent pharmacies, providing essential services, marketing resources, and purchasing benefits. It plays a vital role in ensuring effective national pharmaceutical delivery.

Effective April 1, 2026, Tilray Medical, CC Pharma, and 14U Pharma will team up to strengthen their market presence throughout Germany by offering an extensive range of products and improving pharmacy access. Through the “gesund leben” cooperation, this alliance will provide partner pharmacies with comprehensive healthcare solutions, including prescription medications (Rx), discounted medicines via parallel import, and Tilray Medical’s medical cannabis portfolio. The partnership is designed to address both B2B pharmacy requirements and B2C patient and consumer needs, granting partner pharmacies access to advantageous purchasing terms, increased product availability, and enhanced service offerings.

The “gesund leben” pharmacy cooperation comprises approximately 3,600 member pharmacies throughout Germany. Membership offers considerable benefits, including digital and priority access that enhance connectivity and expand opportunities within the network. The “gesund leben” alliance serves as a pivotal cooperative network in the German pharmacy sector, delivering added value through competitive purchasing terms, innovative operational efficiency services, intelligent solutions for increasing customer traffic and sales, and customized support for its members.

Rajnish Ohri, President, International, Tilray Brands, stated, “Germany remains one of the most important and dynamic healthcare markets in Europe. By bringing Tilray Medical, CC Pharma, and 14U Pharma together through this partnership, we are stronger together — scaling our German operations, expanding pharmacy access, and creating an even more powerful platform for long-term growth. This collaboration strengthens our ability to serve pharmacies, patients, and consumers nationwide, while setting the stage for continued expansion across the German market.”

CC Pharma is one of two parallel import companies chosen as partners by Alliance Healthcare Deutschland, highlighting Tilray’s strong reputation in German pharmaceutical distribution. This partnership gives CC Pharma preferred access to over 20% of German pharmacies and expands its market reach. Currently, CC Pharma supports more than 16,000 pharmacies across the country.

Mathias Bossen, Managing Director of CC Pharma, commented, “Our long-standing partnership with Alliance Healthcare Deutschland is being taken to a new level through this strategic cooperation. By combining our strengths and expertise, we are setting new standards in access, service, and innovation for pharmacies and patients across Germany.”

This partnership further reinforces Tilray’s commitment to building a scaled, integrated healthcare platform in Germany, leveraging its pharmaceutical distribution leadership through CC Pharma and its expanding medical cannabis footprint through Tilray Medical.

About Alliance Healthcare Deutschland and GEHE

Alliance Healthcare Deutschland and GEHE move health: safely, reliably and quickly. Alliance Healthcare Deutschland GmbH, based in Frankfurt am Main, is a member of The Boots Group and, with its two wholesale brands Alliance Healthcare® Deutschland and GEHE® as well as the strong pharmacy cooperation “gesund leben”, is one of the most important healthcare providers for pharmacies and pharmaceutical manufacturers in Germany. With a modern network and future-proof services, the full-service pharmaceutical wholesaler with 29 locations, together with its partners, guarantees the nationwide supply of medicines and healthcare services. The focus is on sustainable, trustworthy and holistic healthcare in Germany, so that everyone can live healthier and more fulfilling lives. #wemovehealth

www.alliance-healthcare-gehe.de

About “gesund leben”

The important pharmacy cooperation “gesund leben” strengthens pharmacies sustainably, economically and structurally, while taking responsibility for the healthcare of millions of people. The cooperation supports its approximately 3,600 partner pharmacies with comprehensive, forward-looking services in the areas of marketing, health counselling, digitalisation, human resources management and continuing education, as well as operational processes and finance. With this strong service portfolio, we enable our partners to offer innovative customer approaches and new healthcare services. The focus is always on people and their health.

About CC Pharma

CC Pharma is a leading pharmaceutical distributor in Germany, serving pharmacies nationwide with a broad portfolio of branded and generic medicines. As part of Tilray Brands, CC Pharma combines local market expertise with the scale, discipline, and strategic resources of a global organization.

For more information on CC Pharma, visit www.cc-pharma.com

About 14U Pharma

14U Pharma, a subsidiary of CC Pharma, is a Germany-based pharmaceutical company that specializes in rebate contracts and is focused on innovative healthcare solutions and patient-centered product development.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments, in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

