Blackford Capital Launches New HVAC, Electrical and Diversified Services Platform

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackford Capital (“Blackford”), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the launch of a new HVAC, Electrical and Diversified Services (HEDS) platform, creating an integrated, scalable provider of heating, air conditioning and ventilating (HVAC) and electrical services.

Serving as the platform’s anchors are Habco Partnership (“Habco”), a national full-service electrical contracting firm with strong engineering capabilities, and Moro Corporation (“Moro”), a construction services and materials company. The two companies have been merged after being acquired by Blackford in December 2025. Andrew Habel, Habco CEO, will lead the combined company which is operating under the Habco name.

“Blackford is excited to launch our new HEDS platform with Habco and Moro, two complementary and market-leading companies, serving as a solid foundation,” said Jeff Johnson, Managing Director at Blackford. “Aging infrastructure and the need for energy-efficient solutions is driving demand across commercial, industrial, and residential end-markets, and our vision is to build a platform with a wide geographic footprint and diversified service offerings to meet that demand. Our team will continue to look for attractive acquisitions that complement our existing offerings and position the HEDS platform for sustained growth.”

“We believe that providing blue-chip customers with a one-stop shop for high-end electrical and construction services will be a competitive advantage and our combined relationships, footprints, and reputations will drive further expansion,” said Mr. Habel. “I look forward to partnering with the Blackford team and leveraging their deep integration and operational experience as we build the platform.”

Founded in 1973, Habco is a national, full-service design-build electrical contracting firm. The company supports clients throughout a project’s lifecycle, from pre-construction through construction, leveraging its experienced in-house engineering talent to deliver accurate and actionable conceptual estimates. Habco serves multiple attractive end-markets, including warehousing, senior living, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Habco also has a satellite office in the Washington, DC area serving the Mid-Atlantic region.

Based in Natick, MA, Moro provides HVAC, electrical, structural steel, sheet metal ductwork and services to a variety of commercial and residential customers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Its discrete businesses, which will continue to operate under their respective brands, include Apollo Heating, Rondout Electric, and Whaling City Iron Co.

McGuireWoods served as legal advisor to Blackford, Carmody MacDonald was the legal advisor to Habco, and Harter Secrest & Emery LLP served as legal advisor to Moro.

About Blackford Capital

Founded in 2010, Blackford Capital is a private equity investment firm headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Blackford acquires, manages, and builds founder and family-owned, lower middle-market companies in manufacturing, distribution, and services. The firm has a track record of exceptional returns, a disciplined and relentless approach to value creation, a focus on operational excellence, and a compelling culture. To date, Blackford has completed 20 platform investments and 33 add-on acquisitions, totaling 53 acquisitions. Recently, Blackford has been recognized for numerous awards, including Grady Campbell's Top 50 PE firms in the Middle Market, Global M&A Network’s Industrial Services Deal of the Year (for Security Fire Systems) and Private Equity Firm of the Year in the Lower Middle Market, and Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies (for Automation Control Group). For more information, visit www.blackfordcapital.com.

Media Contacts:

LLYC

Joanne Lessner

Joanne.lessner@llyc.global