Stewards Inc. Establishes South Florida Corporate Headquarters with Acquisition of 130,000-Square-Foot Office Campus





FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD), a diversified financial company operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance, today announced the acquisition of a 130,000-square-foot office campus located at 4350 NW 8th Court in Plantation, Florida, which will serve as the company’s corporate headquarters and centralized operational hub as Stewards continues building its institutional financial platform.

Stewards plans to develop the campus into a purpose-built, technology-enabled headquarters designed to support institutional-scale operations across underwriting, analytics, compliance and digital finance initiatives. The facility is expected to integrate secure data infrastructure, centralized investment operations and collaborative workspaces aligned with public-company governance standards.

South Florida has continued to emerge as a growing center for financial services, alternative asset management and financial technology companies. The region has attracted investment professionals, technology talent and capital markets participants seeking a dynamic and business-friendly environment. By establishing a permanent headquarters in Broward County, Stewards believes it is positioning the company within this expanding financial ecosystem while reinforcing its long-term commitment to disciplined growth.

The campus will house executive leadership, investment committees, finance and accounting functions, credit and underwriting teams, compliance personnel and corporate communications. Centralizing these functions is expected to strengthen internal controls, enhance reporting discipline and support scalable capital deployment as the company continues expanding its financial platform.

Establishing a permanent headquarters is part of Stewards’ broader effort to build the institutional infrastructure, governance processes and operational scale required to support long-term growth in the public markets.

The facility will also support the continued development of Stewards’ technology infrastructure designed to enhance underwriting, analytics and credit platform operations, reflecting the company’s broader strategy of integrating technology into its financial services platform.

Over time, the campus is expected to support workforce growth across investment operations, analytics, technology and administrative functions. As Stewards scales its platform, the company anticipates adding professional roles that contribute to the continued development of South Florida’s financial services and fintech infrastructure.

“This investment reflects our long-term commitment to building durable institutional infrastructure,” said Shaun Quin, President of Stewards Inc. “Establishing a permanent headquarters strengthens our operational foundation and positions Stewards to scale responsibly as we continue advancing our financial platform.”

The campus is expected to serve as the long-term operational base for Stewards as the company continues expanding its financial platform and preparing for future growth within U.S. capital markets.

About Stewards Inc.

Stewards Inc. (OTC: SWRD) is a diversified financial platform operating across private credit, real assets and digital finance. The company provides financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the United States while building a portfolio of income-producing real estate and technology-enabled financial infrastructure designed to support long-term balance sheet strength and responsible growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Stewards Inc. (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “continues,” or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the company’s upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial and business conditions; the company’s leadership going forward; changes in market demand; the company’s ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the company’s ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the company; the company’s continued ability to pay operating costs and meet demand for its financial products, services and real estate operations; the company’s ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services and real estate industries; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the company’s filings with the OTC Markets, including its most recent annual report and subsequent quarterly reports.

The company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Stewards Inc.

4300 N. University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351

Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

Chief Marketing Officer

833-328-6477

Email: ir@stewards.com

