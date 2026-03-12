Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the culmination of several strategic decisions made earlier in the year, decisions that were not without short-term cost, but right for the business. We moved first on pricing to offset tariff headwinds, partnered closely with our customers to navigate a period of real disruption, and we took decisive action to reduce our cost structure. The results validated that approach: with operating profit for the quarter exceeding 2024 despite a more challenging top-line environment, strong full year adjusted EBITDA of $50.8 million, and a leaner organization that is better positioned than a year ago. The Dolly brand continues to exhibit strong sales growth with a 150% increase for the year, a positive reflection of where our strategy is gaining traction. Recovering sustainable growth remains the priority in 2026, and we enter the year with momentum, a proven playbook, and the confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $204.1 million, representing a decrease of $11.1 million or 5.2%, as compared to $215.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $12.0 million or 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $78.8 million, or 38.6%, as compared to $81.2 million, or 37.7%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $38.0 million, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 12.0%, as compared to $43.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Income from operations was $20.0 million, as compared to $15.5 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $26.4 million as compared to $20.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net income was $18.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted net income(1) was $23.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to adjusted net income(1) of $12.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Full Year Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $647.9 million, a decrease of $35.1 million, or 5.1%, as compared to consolidated net sales of $683.0 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $36.9 million, or 5.4%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for 2025 was $240.7 million, or 37.1%, compared to $260.7 million, or 38.2%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for 2025 were $142.4 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 10.9%, as compared to $159.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Loss from operations was $(9.4) million in 2025, as compared to income from operations of $27.1 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $37.9 million, as compared to $44.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(26.9) million, or $(1.24) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net loss of $(15.2) million, or $(0.71) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted net income(1) was $17.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, as compared to $12.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $50.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On March 9, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

The Company intends to provide detailed Full Year 2026 guidance in conjunction with its First Quarter 2026 results in mid-May, in-line with its historical cadence.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is 1 (844) 826-3035 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5195 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751000&tp_key=acd8d43e62

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including constant currency net sales, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per common share, adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company’s management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words “advance,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “deliver,” “drive,” “enable,” “expect,” “gain,” “goal,” “grow,” “intend,” “maintain,” “manage,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “take,” “target,” “unlock,” “will,” “would”, or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, the Company’s financial guidance, the Company’s ability to navigate the current environment and advance the Company’s strategy, the Company’s commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, the Company’s initiatives to create value, the Company’s efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, the Company’s current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as the Company’s continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company’s current judgments, estimates, and assumptions. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company’s ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; seasonality of the Company's cash flows; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s intangible assets; the highly seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to drive future growth and profitability from its European operations; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could impact the Company’s customers and affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; customer ordering behavior; the performance of the Company’s newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company’s products; changes in the Company’s management team; the significant influence of the Company’s largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which the Company or the Company’s suppliers do business; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; the emergence, continuation and consequences of geopolitical conditions, including political instability in the U.S. and abroad, unrest and sanctions, war, conflict, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and the Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan; legislative and regulatory risks, including those relating to the recent enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; macro-economic challenges, including labor disputes, depreciation of the U.S. dollar, volatility in the capital markets, inflationary impacts and disruptions to the global supply chain; dependence on third-party manufacturers; increase in supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; the imposition of duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; impact of tariffs and trade policies, particularly with respect to China; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the Company’s expectations regarding customer purchasing practices and the future level of demand for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in the Company’s Project Concord plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company’s markets, including on the Company’s pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands - except per share data)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net sales $ 204,074 $ 215,207 $ 647,933 $ 682,952 Cost of sales 125,279 134,018 407,238 422,249 Gross margin 78,795 81,189 240,695 260,703 Distribution expenses 20,801 22,543 74,124 73,810 Selling, general and administrative expenses 37,991 43,172 142,442 159,809 Goodwill impairments — — 33,237 — Restructuring expenses 24 — 328 — Income (loss) from operations 19,979 15,474 (9,436 ) 27,084 Interest expense (5,048 ) (5,603 ) (20,030 ) (22,208 ) Mark to market gain (loss) on interest rate derivatives 1 718 (754 ) (466 ) Loss on equity securities — — — (14,152 ) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses 14,932 10,589 (30,220 ) (9,742 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 3,220 (1,671 ) 3,283 (3,331 ) Equity in losses, net of taxes — — — (2,092 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 18,152 $ 8,918 $ (26,937 ) $ (15,165 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic 21,768 21,562 21,704 21,481 BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ (1.24 ) $ (0.71 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted 21,870 21,617 21,704 21,481 DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.83 $ 0.41 $ (1.24 ) $ (0.71 )





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands - except share data)



December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,267 $ 2,929 Accounts receivable, less allowances of $11,970 at December 31, 2025 and $14,093 at December 31, 2024 161,861 156,743 Inventory 194,046 202,408 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,147 11,488 Income taxes receivable 1,572 — TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 373,893 373,568 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 15,441 15,049 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 48,506 59,571 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 132,922 183,527 OTHER ASSETS 1,793 2,595 TOTAL ASSETS $ 572,555 $ 634,310 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current maturity of term loan $ 5,022 $ 4,891 Accounts payable 45,844 60,029 Accrued expenses 64,294 70,848 Income taxes payable — 830 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,143 15,145 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 131,303 151,743 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 14,261 15,955 INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM 686 706 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES 42,442 56,740 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 1,554 5,601 REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY 54,105 42,693 TERM LOAN 125,927 130,949 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at December 31, 2025 and 2024; shares issued and outstanding: 22,654,207 at December 31, 2025 and 22,155,735 at December 31, 2024 227 222 Paid-in capital 283,449 280,566 Accumulated deficit (63,354 ) (32,550 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18,045 ) (18,315 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 202,277 229,923 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 572,555 $ 634,310





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (26,937 ) $ (15,165 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 21,848 22,314 Goodwill impairment 33,237 — Amortization of financing costs 2,754 2,859 Gain on disposition of fixed assets (94 ) — Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives 754 466 Operating leases, net (2,313 ) (2,010 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,110 950 Deferred income taxes (4,005 ) (2,039 ) Stock compensation expense 3,301 3,920 Equity in losses, net of taxes — 2,092 Loss on equity securities — 14,152 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (4,934 ) (3,206 ) Inventory 11,245 (14,557 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (779 ) 5,200 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (25,128 ) 4,185 Income taxes receivable (1,572 ) — Income taxes payable (879 ) (592 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 7,608 18,569 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (4,354 ) (2,227 ) Net proceeds from sale of property 94 — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (4,260 ) (2,227 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from revolving credit facility 318,057 268,209 Repayments of revolving credit facility (308,526 ) (285,264 ) Repayments of Term Loan (7,500 ) (7,500 ) Payments for finance lease obligations (45 ) (45 ) Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation (416 ) (1,081 ) Cash dividends paid (3,783 ) (3,809 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,213 ) (29,490 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash 203 (112 ) INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 1,338 (13,260 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 2,929 16,189 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $ 4,267 $ 2,929





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results



Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025:



Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (4,201 ) $ (39,699 ) $ (1,189 ) $ 18,152 $ (26,937 ) Income tax (benefit) provision (142 ) (2,782 ) 2,861 (3,220 ) (3,283 ) Interest expense 4,915 5,054 5,013 5,048 20,030 Depreciation and amortization 5,698 5,437 5,398 5,315 21,848 Gain on disposition of fixed assets — — (94 ) — (94 ) Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 527 220 8 (1 ) 754 Goodwill impairment — 33,237 — — 33,237 Stock compensation expense 1,062 1,044 994 201 3,301 Legal settlement gain, net(1) (4,578 ) — — — (4,578 ) Severance expense — 270 — 241 511 Acquisition related expenses — 123 49 1,799 1,971 Restructuring expenses — — 304 24 328 Warehouse redesign expenses(2) — 139 76 48 263 Pro forma adjustments(3) 3,400 Adjusted EBITDA(4) $ 3,281 $ 3,043 $ 13,420 $ 27,607 $ 50,751

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, legal settlement gain, net included a net settlement of $6.4 million, and adjusted for legal fees incurred from March 2, 2018 through March 31, 2025 of $1.8 million.

(2) For the year ended December 31, 2025, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(3) Pro forma adjustments represent the amount of operating expense reductions projected by the Company as a result of actions taken through December 31, 2025 or expected to be taken within 18 months of December 31, 2025, net of the benefits realized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. These actions include cost savings initiatives for the U.S. segment related to reductions in employee expenses (i.e., including terminated employees) and costs saving for the International segment related to Project Concord.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain on disposition of fixed assets, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, goodwill impairment, stock compensation expense, legal settlement gain, net, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.







Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024:



Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024

December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024 (in thousands) Net (loss) income as reported $ (6,260 ) $ (18,167 ) $ 344 $ 8,918 $ (15,165 ) Loss on equity securities — 14,152 — — 14,152 Equity in losses, net of taxes 2,092 — — — 2,092 Income tax provision (benefit) 210 (57 ) 1,507 1,671 3,331 Interest expense 5,614 5,157 5,834 5,603 22,208 Depreciation and amortization 4,939 4,894 6,408 6,073 22,314 Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives 174 82 928 (718 ) 466 Stock compensation expense 807 1,037 1,042 1,034 3,920 Acquisition related expenses 95 641 210 143 1,089 Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 18 35 662 249 964 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ 7,689 $ 7,774 $ 16,935 $ 22,973 $ 55,371

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude loss on equity securities, equity in losses, net of taxes, income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands - except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)



Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) as reported $ 18,152 $ 8,918 $ (26,937 ) $ (15,165 ) Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 4,349 4,367 17,448 15,589 Legal settlement gain, net — — (6,400 ) — Acquisition related expenses 1,799 143 1,971 1,089 Restructuring expenses 24 — 328 — Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 48 249 263 964 Severance expense 241 — 511 — Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives (1 ) (718 ) 754 466 Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — Loss on equity securities — — — 14,152 Income tax effect on adjustments (1,590 ) (990 ) (11,868 ) (4,452 ) Income tax provision adjustment(2) — — 8,309 — Adjusted net income(3) $ 23,022 $ 11,969 $ 17,616 $ 12,643 Adjusted diluted income per share(4) $ 1.05 $ 0.55 $ 0.81 $ 0.58

(1) For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) The income tax provision adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2025 results in a 0.0% tax rate applied to the goodwill impairment adjustment. There was no tax benefit recognized on the goodwill impairment.

(3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, and goodwill impairment. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, and loss on equity securities. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.

(4) Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,870 and 21,617 for the three month period ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 21,786 and 21,636 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 include the effect of dilutive securities of 102 and 82 shares, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 include the effect of dilutive securities of 55 and 155 shares, respectively.





Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Income (loss) from operations $ 19,979 $ 15,474 $ (9,436 ) $ 27,084 Adjustments: Acquisition intangible amortization expense 4,349 4,367 17,448 15,589 Legal settlement gain, net — — (6,400 ) — Acquisition related expenses 1,799 143 1,971 1,089 Restructuring expenses 24 — 328 — Warehouse redesign expenses(1) 48 249 263 964 Severance expense 241 — 511 — Goodwill impairment — — 33,237 — Total adjustments 6,461 4,759 47,358 17,642 Adjusted income from operations(2)(3) $ 26,440 $ 20,233 $ 37,922 $ 44,726

(1) For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.

(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, and goodwill impairment.

(3) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.





LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.

Supplemental Information

(in thousands)



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)



Constant Currency:



As Reported

Three Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency(1)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year-Over-Year

Increase (Decrease) Net sales 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) 2025 2024 Increase

(Decrease) Currency

Impact Excluding

Currency Including

Currency Currency

Impact U.S. $185,298 $195,997 $(10,699) $185,298 $195,967 $(10,669) $30 (5.4)% (5.5)% (0.1)% International 18,776 19,210 (434) 18,776 20,150 (1,374) (940) (6.8)% (2.3)% 4.5% Total net sales $204,074 $215,207 $(11,133) $204,074 $216,117 $(12,043) $(910) (5.6)% (5.2)% 0.4%



