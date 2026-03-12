Lifetime Brands, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: Lifetime Brands, Inc. Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today reported its financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Rob Kay, Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our fourth quarter results reflect the culmination of several strategic decisions made earlier in the year, decisions that were not without short-term cost, but right for the business. We moved first on pricing to offset tariff headwinds, partnered closely with our customers to navigate a period of real disruption, and we took decisive action to reduce our cost structure. The results validated that approach: with operating profit for the quarter exceeding 2024 despite a more challenging top-line environment, strong full year adjusted EBITDA of $50.8 million, and a leaner organization that is better positioned than a year ago. The Dolly brand continues to exhibit strong sales growth with a 150% increase for the year, a positive reflection of where our strategy is gaining traction. Recovering sustainable growth remains the priority in 2026, and we enter the year with momentum, a proven playbook, and the confidence in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the three months ended December 31, 2025, were $204.1 million, representing a decrease of $11.1 million or 5.2%, as compared to $215.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $12.0 million or 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2025, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $78.8 million, or 38.6%, as compared to $81.2 million, or 37.7%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 were $38.0 million, a decrease of $5.2 million, or 12.0%, as compared to $43.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Income from operations was $20.0 million, as compared to $15.5 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $26.4 million as compared to $20.2 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net income was $18.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net income of $8.9 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted net income(1) was $23.0 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, as compared to adjusted net income(1) of $12.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Full Year Financial Results:

Consolidated net sales for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $647.9 million, a decrease of $35.1 million, or 5.1%, as compared to consolidated net sales of $683.0 million for the corresponding period in 2024. In constant currency, a non-GAAP financial measure, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange fluctuations and was determined by applying 2025 average rates to 2024 local currency amounts, consolidated net sales decreased $36.9 million, or 5.4%, as compared to consolidated net sales in the corresponding period in 2024. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to consolidated net sales, as reported, is included below.

Gross margin for 2025 was $240.7 million, or 37.1%, compared to $260.7 million, or 38.2%, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for 2025 were $142.4 million, a decrease of $17.4 million, or 10.9%, as compared to $159.8 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Loss from operations was $(9.4) million in 2025, as compared to income from operations of $27.1 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted income from operations(1) was $37.9 million, as compared to $44.7 million for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net loss was $(26.9) million, or $(1.24) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net loss of $(15.2) million, or $(0.71) per diluted share, in the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted net income(1) was $17.6 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, as compared to $12.6 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the corresponding period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $50.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to net loss, as reported, is included below.

(1) A table reconciling this non-GAAP financial measure to its most comparable GAAP financial measure, as reported, is included below.

Dividend

On March 9, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026.

Full Year 2026 Guidance

The Company intends to provide detailed Full Year 2026 guidance in conjunction with its First Quarter 2026 results in mid-May, in-line with its historical cadence.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, March 12, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). The dial-in number for the conference call is 1 (844) 826-3035 (U.S.) or +1 (412) 317-5195 (International).

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through:
https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1751000&tp_key=acd8d43e62

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for one year.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including constant currency net sales, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted income per common share, adjusted EBITDA. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the statements of income, balance sheets, or statements of cash flows of a company; or, includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided because the Company’s management uses these financial measures in evaluating the Company’s on-going financial results and trends, and management believes that exclusion of certain items allows for more accurate period-to-period comparison of the Company’s operating performance by investors and analysts. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as indicators of business performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as a supplement to, and not a substitute for, GAAP financial measures of performance. As required by SEC rules, the Company has provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, the use of the words “advance,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “deliver,” “drive,” “enable,” “expect,” “gain,” “goal,” “grow,” “intend,” “maintain,” “manage,” “may,” “outlook,” “plan,” “positioned,” “project,” “projected,” “should,” “take,” “target,” “unlock,” “will,” “would”, or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include all statements regarding the growth of the Company, the Company’s financial guidance, the Company’s ability to navigate the current environment and advance the Company’s strategy, the Company’s commitment to increasing investments in future growth initiatives, the Company’s initiatives to create value, the Company’s efforts to mitigate geopolitical factors and tariffs, the Company’s current and projected financial and operating performance, results, and profitability and all guidance related thereto, including forecasted exchange rates and effective tax rates, as well as the Company’s continued growth and success, future plans and intentions regarding the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries. Such statements represent the Company’s current judgments, estimates, and assumptions. The Company believes these judgments, estimates, and assumptions are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial or operational results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors. Such factors might include, among others, the Company’s ability to comply with the requirements of its credit agreements; the availability of funding under such credit agreements; the Company’s ability to maintain adequate liquidity and financing sources and an appropriate level of debt, as well as to deleverage its balance sheet; seasonality of the Company's cash flows; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s goodwill; the possibility of impairments to the Company’s intangible assets; the highly seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to drive future growth and profitability from its European operations; changes in U.S. or foreign trade or tax law and policy; changes in general economic conditions that could impact the Company’s customers and affect customer purchasing practices or consumer spending; customer ordering behavior; the performance of the Company’s newer products; expenses and other challenges relating to the integration of any future acquisitions; changes in demand for the Company’s products; changes in the Company’s management team; the significant influence of the Company’s largest stockholder; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; changes in U.S. trade policy or the trade policies of nations in which the Company or the Company’s suppliers do business; shortages of and price volatility for certain commodities; global health epidemic; social unrest, including related protests and disturbances; the emergence, continuation and consequences of geopolitical conditions, including political instability in the U.S. and abroad, unrest and sanctions, war, conflict, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and the Ukraine, conflicts in the Middle East, and increasing tensions between China and Taiwan; legislative and regulatory risks, including those relating to the recent enactment of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act; macro-economic challenges, including labor disputes, depreciation of the U.S. dollar, volatility in the capital markets, inflationary impacts and disruptions to the global supply chain; dependence on third-party manufacturers; increase in supply chain costs, including raw materials, sourcing, transportation and energy; the imposition of duties and tariffs and other trade barriers and retaliatory countermeasures and/or economic sanctions implemented by the U.S. and other governments; impact of tariffs and trade policies, particularly with respect to China; the Company’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; the Company’s expectations regarding customer purchasing practices and the future level of demand for the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to execute on the goals and strategies set forth in the Company’s Project Concord plan; and significant changes in the competitive environment and the effect of competition on the Company’s markets, including on the Company’s pricing policies, financing sources and ability to maintain an appropriate level of debt. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

or

MZ North America
Shannon Devine
Main: 203-741-8811
LCUT@mzgroup.us

LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands - except per share data)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net sales $204,074  $215,207  $647,933  $682,952 
Cost of sales  125,279   134,018   407,238   422,249 
Gross margin  78,795   81,189   240,695   260,703 
Distribution expenses  20,801   22,543   74,124   73,810 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  37,991   43,172   142,442   159,809 
Goodwill impairments        33,237    
Restructuring expenses  24      328    
Income (loss) from operations  19,979   15,474   (9,436)  27,084 
Interest expense  (5,048)  (5,603)  (20,030)  (22,208)
Mark to market gain (loss) on interest rate derivatives  1   718   (754)  (466)
Loss on equity securities           (14,152)
Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses  14,932   10,589   (30,220)  (9,742)
Income tax benefit (provision)  3,220   (1,671)  3,283   (3,331)
Equity in losses, net of taxes           (2,092)
NET INCOME (LOSS) $18,152  $8,918  $(26,937) $(15,165)
Weighted-average shares outstanding—basic  21,768   21,562   21,704   21,481 
BASIC INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $0.83  $0.41  $(1.24) $(0.71)
Weighted-average shares outstanding—diluted  21,870   21,617   21,704   21,481 
DILUTED INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE $0.83  $0.41  $(1.24) $(0.71)


LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands - except share data)

  December 31,
   2025   2024 
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents $4,267  $2,929 
Accounts receivable, less allowances of $11,970 at December 31, 2025 and $14,093 at December 31, 2024  161,861   156,743 
Inventory  194,046   202,408 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,147   11,488 
Income taxes receivable  1,572    
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  373,893   373,568 
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net  15,441   15,049 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS  48,506   59,571 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net  132,922   183,527 
OTHER ASSETS  1,793   2,595 
TOTAL ASSETS $572,555  $634,310 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Current maturity of term loan $5,022  $4,891 
Accounts payable  45,844   60,029 
Accrued expenses  64,294   70,848 
Income taxes payable     830 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  16,143   15,145 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  131,303   151,743 
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES  14,261   15,955 
INCOME TAXES PAYABLE, LONG-TERM  686   706 
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES  42,442   56,740 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES  1,554   5,601 
REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY  54,105   42,693 
TERM LOAN  125,927   130,949 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, shares authorized: 100 shares of Series A and 2,000,000 shares of Series B; none issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value, shares authorized: 50,000,000 at December 31, 2025 and 2024; shares issued and outstanding: 22,654,207 at December 31, 2025 and 22,155,735 at December 31, 2024  227   222 
Paid-in capital  283,449   280,566 
Accumulated deficit  (63,354)  (32,550)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (18,045)  (18,315)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  202,277   229,923 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $572,555  $634,310 


LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024 
OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Net loss $(26,937) $(15,165)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  21,848   22,314 
Goodwill impairment  33,237    
Amortization of financing costs  2,754   2,859 
Gain on disposition of fixed assets  (94)   
Mark to market loss on interest rate derivatives  754   466 
Operating leases, net  (2,313)  (2,010)
Provision for doubtful accounts  1,110   950 
Deferred income taxes  (4,005)  (2,039)
Stock compensation expense  3,301   3,920 
Equity in losses, net of taxes     2,092 
Loss on equity securities     14,152 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities    
Accounts receivable  (4,934)  (3,206)
Inventory  11,245   (14,557)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets  (779)  5,200 
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities  (25,128)  4,185 
Income taxes receivable  (1,572)   
Income taxes payable  (879)  (592)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES  7,608   18,569 
INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Purchases of property and equipment  (4,354)  (2,227)
Net proceeds from sale of property  94    
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES  (4,260)  (2,227)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Proceeds from revolving credit facility  318,057   268,209 
Repayments of revolving credit facility  (308,526)  (285,264)
Repayments of Term Loan  (7,500)  (7,500)
Payments for finance lease obligations  (45)  (45)
Payments of tax withholding for stock based compensation  (416)  (1,081)
Cash dividends paid  (3,783)  (3,809)
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES  (2,213)  (29,490)
Effect of foreign exchange on cash  203   (112)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS  1,338   (13,260)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  2,929   16,189 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF YEAR $4,267  $2,929 


LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2025:

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
March 31, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2025
    (in thousands)    
Net (loss) income as reported $(4,201) $(39,699) $(1,189) $18,152  $(26,937)
Income tax (benefit) provision  (142)  (2,782)  2,861   (3,220)  (3,283)
Interest expense  4,915   5,054   5,013   5,048   20,030 
Depreciation and amortization  5,698   5,437   5,398   5,315   21,848 
Gain on disposition of fixed assets        (94)     (94)
Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives  527   220   8   (1)  754 
Goodwill impairment     33,237         33,237 
Stock compensation expense  1,062   1,044   994   201   3,301 
Legal settlement gain, net(1)  (4,578)           (4,578)
Severance expense     270      241   511 
Acquisition related expenses     123   49   1,799   1,971 
Restructuring expenses        304   24   328 
Warehouse redesign expenses(2)     139   76   48   263 
Pro forma adjustments(3)          3,400 
Adjusted EBITDA(4) $3,281  $3,043  $13,420  $27,607  $50,751 

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, legal settlement gain, net included a net settlement of $6.4 million, and adjusted for legal fees incurred from March 2, 2018 through March 31, 2025 of $1.8 million.
(2) For the year ended December 31, 2025, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(3) Pro forma adjustments represent the amount of operating expense reductions projected by the Company as a result of actions taken through December 31, 2025 or expected to be taken within 18 months of December 31, 2025, net of the benefits realized during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. These actions include cost savings initiatives for the U.S. segment related to reductions in employee expenses (i.e., including terminated employees) and costs saving for the International segment related to Project Concord.
(4) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude income tax (benefit) provision, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, gain on disposition of fixed assets, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, goodwill impairment, stock compensation expense, legal settlement gain, net, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.


Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2024:

  Three Months Ended Year Ended
  March 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2024
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2024
      (in thousands)     
Net (loss) income as reported $(6,260) $(18,167) $344  $8,918  $(15,165)
Loss on equity securities     14,152         14,152 
Equity in losses, net of taxes  2,092            2,092 
Income tax provision (benefit)  210   (57)  1,507   1,671   3,331 
Interest expense  5,614   5,157   5,834   5,603   22,208 
Depreciation and amortization  4,939   4,894   6,408   6,073   22,314 
Mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives  174   82   928   (718)  466 
Stock compensation expense  807   1,037   1,042   1,034   3,920 
Acquisition related expenses  95   641   210   143   1,089 
Warehouse redesign expenses(1)  18   35   662   249   964 
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $7,689  $7,774  $16,935  $22,973  $55,371 

(1) For the year ended December 31, 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined in the Company’s debt agreements. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, adjusted to exclude loss on equity securities, equity in losses, net of taxes, income tax provision (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization, mark to market loss (gain) on interest rate derivatives, stock compensation expense, and other items detailed in the table above that are consistent with exclusions permitted by our debt agreements.


LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands - except per share data)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share (in thousands - except per share data):

  Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income (loss) as reported $18,152  $8,918  $(26,937) $(15,165)
Adjustments:        
Acquisition intangible amortization expense  4,349   4,367   17,448   15,589 
Legal settlement gain, net        (6,400)   
Acquisition related expenses  1,799   143   1,971   1,089 
Restructuring expenses  24      328    
Warehouse redesign expenses(1)  48   249   263   964 
Severance expense  241      511    
Mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives  (1)  (718)  754   466 
Goodwill impairment        33,237    
Loss on equity securities           14,152 
Income tax effect on adjustments  (1,590)  (990)  (11,868)  (4,452)
Income tax provision adjustment(2)        8,309    
Adjusted net income(3) $23,022  $11,969  $17,616  $12,643 
Adjusted diluted income per share(4) $1.05  $0.55  $0.81  $0.58 

(1) For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) The income tax provision adjustment for the year ended December 31, 2025 results in a 0.0% tax rate applied to the goodwill impairment adjustment. There was no tax benefit recognized on the goodwill impairment.
(3) Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, and goodwill impairment. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted income per common share in the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, mark to market (gain) loss on interest rate derivatives, and loss on equity securities. The income tax effect on adjustments reflects the statutory tax rates applied on the adjustments.
(4) Adjusted diluted income per common share is calculated based on diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 21,870 and 21,617 for the three month period ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 21,786 and 21,636 for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 include the effect of dilutive securities of 102 and 82 shares, respectively. The diluted weighted-average shares outstanding for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 include the effect of dilutive securities of 55 and 155 shares, respectively.


Adjusted income from operations (in thousands):
  Three Months Ended December 31,
 Year Ended December 31,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Income (loss) from operations $19,979  $15,474  $(9,436) $27,084 
Adjustments:           
Acquisition intangible amortization expense  4,349   4,367   17,448   15,589 
Legal settlement gain, net        (6,400)   
Acquisition related expenses  1,799   143   1,971   1,089 
Restructuring expenses  24      328    
Warehouse redesign expenses(1)  48   249   263   964 
Severance expense  241      511    
Goodwill impairment        33,237    
Total adjustments  6,461   4,759   47,358   17,642 
Adjusted income from operations(2)(3) $26,440  $20,233  $37,922  $44,726 

(1) For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, the warehouse redesign expenses were related to the U.S. segment.
(2) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2025 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, legal settlement gain, net, acquisition related expenses, restructuring expenses, warehouse redesign expenses, severance expense, and goodwill impairment.
(3) Adjusted income from operations for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2024 excludes acquisition intangible amortization expense, acquisition related expenses, and warehouse redesign expenses.


LIFETIME BRANDS, INC.
Supplemental Information
(in thousands)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (continued)

Constant Currency:

 As Reported
Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Constant Currency(1)
Three Months Ended
December 31,		   Year-Over-Year
Increase (Decrease)
Net sales2025 2024 Increase
(Decrease)		 2025 2024 Increase
(Decrease)		 Currency
Impact		 Excluding
Currency		 Including
Currency		 Currency
Impact
U.S.$185,298 $195,997 $(10,699) $185,298 $195,967 $(10,669) $30 (5.4)% (5.5)% (0.1)%
International18,776 19,210 (434) 18,776 20,150 (1,374) (940) (6.8)% (2.3)% 4.5%
Total net sales$204,074 $215,207 $(11,133) $204,074 $216,117 $(12,043) $(910) (5.6)% (5.2)% 0.4%


 As Reported
Year Ended
December 31,		 Constant Currency(1)
Year Ended
December 31,		   Year-Over-Year
Increase (Decrease)
Net sales2025 2024 Increase
(Decrease)		 2025 2024 Increase
(Decrease)		 Currency
Impact		 Excluding
Currency		 Including
Currency		 Currency
Impact
U.S.$591,244 $627,202 $(35,958) $591,244 $627,181 $(35,937) $21 (5.7)% (5.7)% —%
International56,689 55,750 939 56,689 57,691 (1,002) (1,941) (1.7)% 1.7% 3.4%
Total net sales$647,933 $682,952 $(35,019) $647,933 $684,872 $(36,939) $(1,920) (5.4)% (5.1)% 0.3%

(1) “Constant Currency” is determined by applying the 2025 average exchange rates to the prior year local currency sales amounts, with the difference between the change in “As Reported” net sales and “Constant Currency” net sales, reported in the table as “Currency Impact”. Constant currency sales growth is intended to exclude the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading