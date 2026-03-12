INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Those Affected by the Farmers Insurance Data Breach to Contact the Firm

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp, LLP, a national consumer class action firm, is investigating reports of a data breach that may have exposed the personally identifiable information of more than a million Farmers Insurance customers. The information reported to be compromised is highly sensitive and includes customers’ names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers.

According to recent reports, on approximately May 29, 2025, cyber attackers exploited a vulnerability in a database system used by Farmers Insurance to store sensitive customer data. Cyber attackers reportedly gained unauthorized access to the database and the personal information of approximately 1.1 million customers.

